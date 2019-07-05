METHUEN — A 5-year-old girl was saved thanks to the quick action of bystanders and firefighters after nearly drowning in an apartment complex pool on the Fourth of July, police said.
Police Chief Joseph Solomon said the girl was transported to Lawrence General Hospital and is expected to be fine.
Methuen firefighters responded from the fire station across the street and revived the child with CPR, Solomon said.
"She became conscious and crying," he said.
Before that, people by the pool pulled the girl from the water, he said.