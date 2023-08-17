HAVERHILL — Cottrell Duclos went flying into the topic of bats and pollinators this summer, researching bat houses, learning to build them and talking with Haverhill’s recreation and conservation departments.
On Wednesday, Duclos’ bat house project for her bronze Girl Scout award was installed by the playground near Plug Pond, or Lake Saltonstall Conservation Area, in Haverhill, in hopes of mitigating the need for pesticides and the prevalence of mosquitos overall.
Girl Scout Troop 67111, which is run by Kay Wilson and Duclos’s mother, Michelle Wickwire, installed a pollinator garden behind Pentucket Lake Elementary School last year. Duclos said the project had her thinking about the importance of pollinators in the area.
“Most importantly, it’s a great way for the kids to give back to the community,” said Ben Delaware, the city’s director of recreation. “With the wetlands and people being frequent here with the playground, the bats always help with that with the mosquito control. It will definitely make a more comfortable experience in the fall.”
Delaware said recreation had previously worked with the Eagle Scouts on projects like signs for fishing information and picnic tables.
One bat can consumer up to 3,000 small insects in a single night, according to the packet Duclos created. Bats are pollinators, as they feed on insects in flowers as well as on the nectar.
Bat species are facing population declines, however. Duclos’s packet said that’s due to “habitat loss, pesticide use, and other treaties.”
“Installing bat houses allows for people to observe their behaviors, learn about them and enjoy them,” the packet said.
Duclos’s packet named nine bat species found in Massachusetts. Of those, four are common, five are state-endangered and two are also federally threatened.
The bat house is meant to be a safe and natural way to help control pests in a popular outdoor location. Reducing pesticide use can help bats.
Duclos said bats will probably not move in to the house until next spring. The three-chambered day lodge is mostly targeting bat mothers and help them nurse their babies, according to Wickwire. The structure had to be black in order to keep the temperature appropriate for the animals.
Duclos also provided a flier on bats and information about the installation.
“It’ll hopefully encourage people to learn about bats and not be afraid of bats,” Wickwire said.
