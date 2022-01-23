MANCHESTER, N.H. – With the search for 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery now ongoing for weeks, the lingering question is how does a child go missing for more than two years?
It’s easy to blame child protective services and the police, said Moira O’Neill, director of the New Hampshire Office of the Child Advocate, which oversees the state Department of Children, Youth and Families.
“But how can a state be responsible if they don’t know about the child?” she questioned.
In November 2021, Crystal Sorey, 31, of Devens, Massachusetts, said she wrote to Mayor Joyce Craig begging for help finding her daughter, who lived in Manchester with her father and previously in the Merrimack Valley.
Manchester police investigated, but could not locate Harmony or her father, Adam Montgomery, 31, who had gained full custody of her in a Lawrence court in February 2019, according to court documents.
Police then referred the case to DCYF. and in December, that agency reported that they couldn’t find Harmony either, resulting in a widespread missing-child investigation involving 35 detectives.
Adam Montgomery and Harmony’s stepmother, Kayla Montgomery, 31, have since been arrested, but not for the girl’s disappearance. He is charged with second-degree assault, accused of blackening Harmony’s eye in July 2019, child endangerment and interfering with child custody.
Kayla is charged with theft by deception and welfare fraud for allegedly obtaining food stamps for Harmony in her absence.
Initially, Sorey said she hadn’t seen her daughter in six months. But she later said she hadn’t seen her since she had a Facetime chat with her more than two years prior. Montgomery had cut off communication with her and other family members, she said.
According to Sorey, the family did report Harmony missing to DCYF, to no avail.
After his arrest, Adam Montgomery told police that the day after Thanksgiving he dropped Harmony off with her mother. Kayla said he told her he was bringing Harmony to her mother and that she hasn’t seen her since.
New Hampshire has no tracking system for children who aren’t in school. Harmony was enrolled in Haverhill at one time, but when the family moved to New Hampshire, she was never registered.
At a press conference earlier this month, Manchester police Chief Allen Aldenberg said it is only natural for the family and others to seek someone to blame. and while O’Neill said that’s too easy, the girl’s mother said she faults child protection services in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
It could be, O’Neill said, that once Harmony was back with her father, a case in Massachusetts was closed and New Hampshire would not have been asked to check in on her, nor recognize she had vanished.
She said that’s why it’s so important for people who regularly see children – neighbors, friends of the family, even strangers living in close proximity – to be vigilant.
“The more provocative question would be, who noticed the child when she wasn’t missing?” O’Neill said.
This story originally was published in Manchester Ink Link, which shared it with Granite State News Collaborative, a New Hampshire news service.