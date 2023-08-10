LAWRENCE — The first of the city’s new public transit bus shelters — bright orange and yellow — appeared Friday in front of the public library.
It has gotten people’s attention.
That’s a good thing, says Merrimack Valley Transit Administrator Noah Berger, as MeVA moves from the flag system to designated bus stops.
“It highlights that this a safe space to wait,” Berger said.
MeVa will install the remaining 13 canopied shelters in Lawrence between September and year’s end.
At the same time and into 2024, MeVa will install 500 lollipop-style bus stop signs.
The shelters and signs mark a new bus riding era in a region where waiting curbside or roadside — even occasionally on bridge sides (which drivers must disregard) — and waving for buses to stop and pick them up has been the norm.
Lawrence Public Library administrators are happy to be home to the first shelter, even if opinions vary on the color choices.
The library’s director, Janelle Abreu, said the shelter provides patrons and staff and others protection from the elements and serves people with disabilities.
As far as the bright colors go, she said she has heard people commenting on the choices but thinks their brightness will serve a good purpose in snow and heavy rain such as the deluge Lawrence experienced on Tuesday morning.
“(Color) is one thing we can all agree to disagree on,” she says “We all will never have the same favorite color.”
Library Assistant Director Julissa Perreaux, who uses public transportation, said she would like to see a QR code posted at the stop for people to scan and find about library events.
Library assistant Martin Valdez, 24, who lives in Lawrence and was on his way back to work at lunch Wednesday, said the colors stand out, and he’s not so keen on the combination.
“Why those two colors?” he said, when buttonholed for his opinion. “It looks like McDonald’s.”
Meanwhile, Berger, a public transportation champion, is quick to defend his fleet’s hues.
“They are not McDonald’s colors,” he said.
He maintains they are coral and gold. They match the new look MeVa buses and their tropical hues, he said.
Their brightness is in keeping with his mission since he arrived at MeVa to increase its visibility and promote its use.
Furthermore, the coral and gold — or orange and yellow — highlights that shelters are a safe space to wait for a bus and they are easier for drivers to see.
The Lawrence shelters, and four in Amesbury, were funded by a state Shared Streets and Spaces grant of $399,312.
They are open in front and at the sides, with roof panels and perforated metal in back. The shelters have space for people in wheelchairs and solar panels above will power lighting.
Shelter locations are based on sidewalk geometry, ridership and proximity to elderly housing.
MeVa consulted with Lawrence pubic works and the mayor’s office on shelter locations.
Other spots will include Rita Hall by Amesbury Street, at Elms Towers, and on both sides of Essex and Franklin streets.
Meanwhile, Methuen will have two new bus shelters, part of a project also funded by a MassDOT Shared Street and Spaces Program grant — for $392,659.
Its project will include bus stops with shelters, crosswalks, pedestrian signage, curb extension and benches along a 0.6 mile stretch of Broadway on the Lawrence line, said Kathleen Bradley-Colwell, the city’s planning division director.
Methuen senior planner Brian Keating said the two shelters will be in the area of Park Street and Broadway near the Methuen Memorial Music Hall, and Chase Street and Broadway, opposite Annis Street.
One of the shelters will be the same bright orange and yellow color as Lawrence’s shelters; and the other shelter, because it is in a historic district, will be black.
