Giveaways to benefit COTA for Heeth's Hope

NEWBURYPORT — Two local parents organized a 30 Days of Giveaways event to help raise funds for Heeth Atanasoff, a local 8-year-old boy who was diagnosed with severe aplastic anemia in February and has been in and out of hospitals ever since.
Newburyport parents Amber Roback and Kristen Bonavita have been working to raise awareness for the cause and have since secured prize donations from more than 70 local individuals and businesses.
Some of the prizes include a 50-minute block of private ice time at Henry Graf Jr. Memorial Skating Rink, a one-hour private horseback riding lesson from Hunters Haven Farm, a guided barn tour for a family of four to see exotic animals through Curious Creatures, two tickets to the indoor water park at CoCo Key Boston North Shore, a four-pack of wine from Joppa Fine Foods and a variety of gift certificates and gift baskets from area restaurants and establishments.
Beginning Monday and running through Aug. 10, there will be daily drawings for prizes, which will be worth between $150 to $250 each day.
One donation of any amount — $10, $20, $50, $100 or whatever someone chooses — secures participants a chance to win each daily drawing, either until they win or the event ends.
If someone wins, they can make another donation to be entered into the drawings again. Donations must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. the day before any drawing to be given a chance to win.
Winners will be announced at https://www.facebook.com/COTAForHeethsHope.
Heeth, a third-grader at Francis T. Bresnahan Elementary School this past year, was initially scheduled to receive a bone marrow transplant at Dana-Farber and Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center in Boston in April.
His 10-year-old sister, Keene, was a match and had planned to be the donor, but some unforeseen medical circumstances prevented the transplant from taking place as scheduled.
Heeth has since undergone antithymocyte globulin immunosuppressive therapy in an attempt to rebuild his supply of bone marrow cells.
He has to wait a few months to see if this treatment succeeds, according to his family. If not, a bone marrow transplant may still need to take place.
Heeth's birthday is in August and his family is hoping to have some answers by then.
In the meantime, there is a fundraiser set up through the Children's Organ Transplant Association called "COTA for Heeth's Hope," which has raised more than $78,000 of its $100,000 goal.
Roback's daughter Addison and Bonavita's daughter Kayleigh are friends with Keene. Upon hearing about Heeth's medical complications, the two mothers knew they wanted to do something to help the Atanasoff family afford their bills.
"Our goal is to try to get them as close to their $100,000 goal as we can," Roback said.
"Honestly, they are just the nicest, kindest people," she noted of the Atanasoff family.
While she wouldn't wish this experience on anyone, Roback found it especially "heartbreaking" that it was happening to a family that would "do anything for anybody."
More information on this event, as well as blog posts following Heeth's story and the link to the fundraiser can be found at https://cota.org/campaigns/COTAforHeethsHope.
To access the donation button for the giveaways event, go to https://cota.org/campaigns/COTAforHeethsHope/events/30-Days-of-Giveaways-for-COTA-For-Heeths-Hope.
A previous story on Heeth can be found at https://www.newburyportnews.com/news/local_news/newburyport-boy-8-to-receive-bone-marrow-transplant/article_734622b6-2ddb-5eaa-802f-3c926df0242f.html.