NORTH ANDOVER — In a world in which there is a growing disconnect among people as communication occurs more often digitally than in any personal way, Missy Patterson has created a thriving business rooted in gratitude and thoughtfulness.
Her business is called Simply Grateful, and it produces an array of wooden products designed to foster a connection between the sender and the recipient.
Patterson moved back to her hometown of North Andover last summer after a decade in California. She soon found a welcoming studio space for her business in nearby Amesbury.
Gratitude has always been a huge part of her life, she says, and her desire to promote meaningful messages among people in an eco-friendly manner drives her entrepreneurial spirit.
She recalls with fond memories the time she spent growing up in North Andover, where she and her siblings always climbed trees near their home and explored and built tree forts in the woods.
But never did she imagine that the element of wood would take on such a pivotal role in her life.
The seminal product of her company is a postcard made out of recycled wood. Her line has grown to include an array of wooden items, from serving trays to save-the-date cards to puzzles, coasters, ornaments and wall art.
“No one was more surprised than me when an idea to make my own personal thank-you cards on recycled wood grew into a company that holds my heart, soul and spirit,” she says. “Simply Grateful is my state of being. It came from gratitude, my conscious connection to it and staying open.”
Planting the seed
Patterson says that she had an “aha!” moment when she contemplated the hundreds of scenic photos from her cross-country trip to California.
“However, I realized that combining this passion into something tangible resulted in paper cards that I would throw into shoeboxes or eventually recycle,” she says. “Therefore, my intention grew into creating a card that was unique, but also reusable with the ability to last forever, eliminating waste.”
Patterson thought about what her favorite materials are and what inspires her.
“I had this glimmer of knowing what to do with all the pictures going through my mind,” she says. “I wondered if you could print on wood, and I went home and, of course, Googled it, and sure enough, you can in a few different ways.”
She started slowly, crafting her first 10 wooden postcards over the course of one week. She handed them out for Christmas to family and close friends. The recipients were stunned at the unique nature of the cards, which led to new connections and business mentors.
“Imagine getting something written, not texted. People loved the idea of getting a wooden postcard in the mail with a personalized message, or a personalized thank-you note,” Patterson says. “It shows that someone cares to make that kind of effort with a lot of thought behind it and a heartfelt message with a beautiful image or message on the front — and that has a certain magic to it. You can feel the quality, you can feel the time and care, it is why people are drawn to it.”
Her collection includes diverse categories. Her Aspirations line shares inspirational messages. Her Forever Sunshine line includes an assortment of seaside scenes. The Be Love line shares local scenes of both urban and natural settings.
As part of her creative process, Patterson collaborates with artists across the country.
The wood itself carries a powerful notion.
“By the very nature of wood, with the different striations and wood grain, it can breathe life into what it carries,” she says. “The wood is solid and substantial, it has weight, it can hold the essence of a place, feeling, heart and soul — it holds the connection people are missing in a world of instant and immediate. It is a true connection for both the giver and receiver.”
Branching out
The demand and feedback that Patterson receives fuels her innovation.
Her business includes work for large events, working with companies to brainstorm ideas for an item that will serve as a memento of the experience.
“I love working with my clients to make something unique to create a lasting impression for their customers,” she says.
For example, she made a 3D textured metallic wooden postcard shaped like an IndyCar for a company involved in the racing circuit. With other clients, she has created customized wooden goods for the Super Bowl, MLB All-Star Game and other major celebrations.
During the early days of the pandemic, when the outlook for business was bleak with events continually canceled, Patterson turned her thoughts to other ways to make people connect.
That’s when the wooden puzzle bonanza began. Offered in 250 or 500 pieces and printed with paintings and photographs by Simply Grateful artists or customized with provided images, the puzzles come in commemorative boxes made out of the same wood.
All Simply Grateful products are made in the United States with wood certified by the Forest Stewardship Council. The sustainable inks are made from vegetable dyes.
The company donates to American Forests and Operation Support Our Troops-America, as well as to other nonprofits.
“Gratitude and giving back are the heart and soul of Simply Grateful,” Patterson says.
Two years ago, Patterson followed her love of trees to a new level and became a certified tree climber.
At one point, she scaled and hugged a tree named “Grandfather Redwood” on a climb that took her up 200 feet in the air.
On another climb, she pitched a hammock 75 feet up and slept in the treetops as the Perseid meteor showers filled the sky that night.
In the future, she dreams of buying a small farm and hosting nature walks and tree climbing programs.
Only time will tell what heights Patterson will climb in her future endeavors and explorations — which will most certainly be carried out with gratitude.
