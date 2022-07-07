It’s a towering business venture steeped in New England history with all things creamy and frosty tossed in.
And for Glenn Vetrano, it means being able to do what he loves — selling ice cream, frappes, sundaes and slush. The cherry on top is the opportunity to sell those products from a giant milk bottle with a famed dairy name.
Vetrano, the owner of Glenn’s Kreme & Kone in Windham, is also the man behind the ice cream stand housed in the iconic Hood Milk Bottle, the newly restored beacon at the Boston Children’s Museum.
Families visiting the museum can stop to view the giant white bottle and enjoy an ice cream, hot dog or slush along the way.
They can also learn more about the Hood connection to Derry, where founder Harvey Perley Hood bought a farm in 1856 so he could use the railroad to grow his milk delivery service.
Harvey Perley Hood had a dream — and so does Vetrano.
The proprietor of GKK Pushcarts & Concessions first fell in love with serving up frosty treats as a young boy growing up in Everett, Massachusetts. When he was 14, Vetrano enjoyed “hustling” Richie’s slush from a cart in Boston’s North End.
“I was old school, I was an Italian kid,” recalls Vetrano, adding that he had that entrepreneurial spirit even as a young teenager.
The business bug grabbed Vetrano and didn’t let go.
“Hustling the streets with a business dream; at that age, I had a vision,” he says.
Add in a lot of family support for what he wanted to do, and Vetrano felt he was on his way.
Those early days gave Vetrano plenty of opportunities to see businesses in action, from his start selling the slush and washing out the plastic buckets to working his way up to opening his own ice cream business at the age of 19 in Salem, New Hampshire.
“I had no idea what I was doing,” he says, “but I liked the ice cream concept.”
That put all sorts of chilly concoctions on his early menu, with his first business model being a walk-up window style of customer service.
The first location went away, and Vetrano was onto the next and an opportunity to grow — a 4,000-square-foot spot next to the fire station on Main Street in Salem that allowed him to offer indoor seating. He operated that location until he sold it in 2007.
“I loved the passion, the action, the chase,” says Vetrano. “That’s what drives me.”
As he was working his way up in brick-and-mortar locations, Vetrano also sold slush, ice cream and other foods like fried dough and sausages from concession carts at festivals, parades and other well-attended community events, while still keeping a presence in Boston and other larger communities.
Vetrano also worked his concession business into the former Rockingham Park horse-racing track in Salem.
“I knew the food cart business, and there wasn’t much up here,” he says.
When the pandemic hit in 2020, Vetrano says that he, like countless others, was hit with business challenges.
But he didn’t give up, teaming up with his niece Brianna Vetrano and setting his sights on that massive milk bottle, along with a new location much closer to home, in Windham.
Vetrano relished the opportunity to serve treats from a landmark deeply connected to both legendary dairy history and a family with humble beginnings in southern New Hampshire.
The milk bottle, standing 40 feet tall and weighing about 15,000 pounds, was one of America’s first fast-food drive-in restaurants and a prime example of Coney Island-style architecture, according to the Boston Children’s Museum.
The bottle was built in 1934 by Arthur Gagner of Taunton, Massachusetts, to dispense his homemade ice cream.
A landmark along Route 44 in Taunton until it was abandoned in 1967, the milk bottle fell into disrepair until HP Hood bought it, had it refurbished and donated it to the Children’s Museum via a dramatic trip aboard a barge in 1977.
The bottle underwent renovations in 2007, when it was moved slightly to its own plaza, and again in 2020, with upgrades to both the facade and infrastructure.
“It’s such a unique thing,” Vetrano says. “It’s a bottle. It’s pretty wild.”
A longtime friend of Vetrano’s and fellow Salem resident recently stopped by the Windham location for a treat.
“I’ve known Glenn since he was 16,” Paula Maccini says. “I used to see him at parades with his pushcarts. He was the hardest worker ever. You’re not going to find anyone that works harder than Glenn. I wish him all the best. He is the best.”
Vetrano says that he is thankful for all he has been given and the support he has received.
“I love it, the action, the different challenges, the public, staff, everyone is so supporting,” Vetrano says. “We’re a mom-and-pop, we put in the time and effort, and at the end of the day, you do the best you can.”
