It’s six months out from the 2020 New Hampshire primary election and candidates for president are hotly pursuing voters in all the familiar places: town halls, house parties, old home days and the occasional ice cream social.
But they are also doing something different by seeking support in less traditional nooks such as artisan coffee shops and craft breweries, small independent bookstores, opioid recovery centers and, for at least one candidate, yoga studios.
Cafes and brew houses are places candidates in the crowded field of 20-plus Democrats are more likely to encounter younger, educated voters, a critical demographic for making campaign in-roads, say those who keep a close eye on politics.
Young voters cast ballots in record numbers in the 2018 mid-term elections. They harbor concern for the future and possess social media habits that represent a potential reservoir of campaign activism.
In Derry on Broadway, the downtown thoroughfare, Democratic hopefuls Pete Buttigieg, Kirsten Gillibrand and Beto O’Rourke made campaign stops months ago at The Grind Rail Trail Cafe.
The artisan coffee shop’s work-friendly tables and couches, its locally sourced food, fair-trade coffee beans, eco-minded cups (made from corn) and biodegradable straws (made of hay) attract plenty of younger patrons.
One such customer at the shop on a recent afternoon was Tess Palker, 26. In true millennial fashion, the self-described conservative is working for herself — she designs websites for small businesses — and is now seated before a laptop.
The Martha’s Vineyard native and graduate of Southwestern University in Florida says it makes sense for candidates to appear at The Grind, a small business that attracts a local clientele.
“It looks like you are supporting the economy and the American Dream,” said Parker of Bedford.
‘Always fill the room’
Dante Scala, a University of New Hampshire political science professor, has studied the state’s voting demographic for 20 years.
The electorate is a better educated and a more prosperous group than voting blocs in most states, he says.
Candidates know they are more likely to find these people, as well as younger voters, at artisan shops such as the Grind and craft breweries like Manchester’s Boards and Brew Board Game Cafe, Scala says.
At this stage of the campaign, when the field remains large, smaller venues allow candidates to fill the space and graduate to larger venues.
“The golden rule of the New Hampshire primary campaign is always fill the room that the candidate is in,” Scala said. “You never want to be in the empty (space).”
A few candidates in the last election cycle — including Donald Trump, Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton — automatically graduated to the larger venues.
But the hopefuls in a large field start out in smaller spaces, building leverage and reaching out to younger and college-educated voters.
“You are seeing them go to brew pubs and coffee shops like the one we are sitting in, not chains but small independent businesses,” Scala said, sitting at a corner table at The Grind.
Other locations that fit that bill are independent bookstores such as Gibson’s in Concord.
Democrat Marianne Williamson even chose to visit yoga studios, in keeping with her background in new age spirituality.
After Labor Day, as the candidate field winnows, larger venues will play a greater role in the New Hampshire primary.
The 2020 primary is the mirror image of the 2016, when the field on Republican side was crowded, says New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner.
The presumptive date for the New Hampshire primary is Feb. 11.
An official date will be announced in the fall, likely October or November, says Gardner, who has safeguarded the Granite State’s first-in-the-nation place in 10 previous primaries.
In search of millennials
Democrat candidates for president have made hundreds of visits to New Hampshire already. More than 700 by various tracking sites.
The chairman of the New Hampshire Democratic Party volunteered on his first election at age 11 during the 1972 primary cycle on behalf of Maine’s Edmund Muskie.
This is Buckley’s fourth state primary as chairman for the state’s Dems.
“I think the biggest change, politically, in the primary is the online communications,” he said in a phone interview. “Where in the ‘70s it was handwritten postcards and mimeographed press releases, now it is the magnitude of Twitter and Facebook and YouTube videos.”
Digital communications can level the playing field, enabling even long-shot candidates to attract a few hundred people to a house visit.
All the candidates, though, still are adhering to the tradition of visiting citizens in their town halls and town squares.
Many of the traditional big-hall restaurant/hotel candidate sites have disappeared in recent decades — places such as The Highway Hotel in Concord, the Sheraton Wayfarer in Bedford, the Carpenter Hotel in Manchester and Yoken’s Restaurant and Conference Center in Portsmouth.
Candidates are visiting places such as artisan coffee shops and brew pubs because there are more of them on the business landscape and because they are where candidates will find voters under 40.
U.S. Census data shows that the youngest voters, those in the 18 to 29 age bracket, voted at a 16 percent higher rate in the 2018 midterms — 36 percent — compared to the 20 percent turnout in 2014.
At the same time, turnout among voters from 30 to 44 age group was up 14 percent; ages 45 to 64 up 10 percent; and 65 and older up 7 percent.
For all the changes, the New Hampshire primary will be as, or even more, exciting and critical to candidates’ chances for their party’s nomination.
The primary line-up is front-loaded with voting in delegate-rich states shortly after the primary here. Super Tuesday, March 3, voting will take place in 14 states including California, Massachusetts, North Carolina and Virginia.
The power of social media
Down the street from The Grind is MaryAnn’s Diner, a stainless steel salute to nostalgia that in elections past has been a candidate magnet.
The walls inside the back entrance are lined with dozens of framed photographs documenting primary candidates’ visits.
They include photographs of Bill Clinton, John McCain, Dennis Kucinich, Joe Lieberman, and Jeb Bush with his mom.
General manager Christina Andreoli says she thinks only one lower-tier candidate has dropped in so far for the 2020 race.
She expects the candidate visits to come once the field narrows and the race heats up.
Though maybe the visits there will not be as frequent as they were for the 2008 primary when 15 candidates made stops at the diner between October and election day.
She has a daughter who is a senior in high school and looking forward to voting for the first time in the 2020 election.
Andreoli says it makes perfect sense to her that candidates are targeting younger voters.
“With social media being what it is,” she said. “And a president who tweets.”