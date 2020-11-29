LONDONDERRY — School Board members got an early look at what is proposed for students and teachers in the district as budget season begins.
Superintendent Scott Laliberte presented his proposed budget plan for the coming year at a recent School Board meeting, saying the goal is to remain financially responsible while keeping the district's educational programming consistent.
"We believe we are able to build a budget for this fiscal year that is responsible to both the students of Londonderry and the taxpayers who support them," Laliberte said.
Laliberte said his budget plan was "an early look" and that upcoming budget sessions will work through the numbers before he presents more details at a public hearing in January.
The proposed budget is $81.9 million, or a 3.82% increase over last year.
Laliberte said there are several major reasons for the increase, including state retirement costs, health insurance cost increases and requirements in contracts with the district's employees.
He said COVID-19 caused many challenges for teachers and their ability to help students learn. When the district returns to a sense of normalcy, it will be a "normal that looks much different," he said.
Laliberte said the budget includes proposed reductions in staffing levels, including cutting several full-time teaching jobs, and reduced hours for support staff. He said he will try to make those cuts without costing workers their jobs.
"Wherever possible, these positions will be accommodated by relocating staff or absorbing reductions through attrition," Laliberte said.
He said enrollment in the district continues to decrease. As of Oct. 1, enrollment had declined by 129 students, he said. School officials are, however, keeping close watch on development that could bring more students to the district in the future, he said.
In addition to the general budget, voters are also likely to face several proposed warrant articles in March.
Those articles include $750,000 for the capital reserve building and grounds fund; $50,000 for equipment capital reserve; $125,000 to support school technology; $75,000 for machinery and vehicle capital reserve; and $130,000 for improvements to dining services in four of the district's schools.
Officials will take a closer look at the budget numbers at upcoming workshops move forward. Workshop dates are Dec. 3, 10 and 17.
Laliberte credited everyone involved in schools for working hard on the proposed budget. When any sense of "normal" returns as the affects of COVID-19 lessen, the superintendent said it will be welcome.
"Incredible work is still being done every day," he said, "and we can't wait to get back to a sense of normalcy."