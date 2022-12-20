NORTH ANDOVER — Town water quality and the future of a historic home top the list of concerns as the committee tasked with recommending what should happen to the property at 400 Great Pond Road got to work recently.
The steering committee must submit its recommendation for the city-owned property to Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues by March 4, 2023. Provided the Select Board approves the recommendation, Murphy-Rodrigues will draft a warrant article to request project funding at Town Meeting.
Built in 1900, the home, known as the William Sutton Boathouse, is listed on the Massachusetts Register of Historic Places and is one of the town’s most iconic properties.
During the steering committee's Dec. 19 meeting, Peter Boynton of the Planning Board said the recommendation should be based on the protection of Lake Cochichewick — the town's source of drinking water — and redeveloping the property in a manner that would be positive for the town and determining the historic value of the house.
Regarding the home’s current condition, he said water coming into the basement is still the biggest problem.
“There’s no practical way of keeping the lake from coming into the basement,” said Boynton.
Because the home is physically in the lake, water would regularly flow through the spaces in the fieldstone foundation, leaving the basement inundated in up to three feet of water depending on the lake level.
Because the shoreline property is now under the town’s ownership, James Stanford, director of the Department of Public Works, said it will be much easier to ensure higher water quality as the amount of pollutants going into that part of the lake will be greatly reduced, if not eliminated.
“Less development on the property is going to be better in the long-term,” he said.
If the committee’s recommendation includes keeping the house, Stanford said it will need to be tested for lead and asbestos.
Resident member Guillermo Vicens called attention to the property’s sloping topography.
“It was steeper than I thought,” he said, adding that any future development would “take a lot of work.”
Steering Committee Chairman Richard Vaillancourt of the Select Board said the hill in the front of the property would pose a major challenge in terms of moving the house to another location.
Vice Chairman John Simons of the Planning Board advised against owning the property for an extended period of time.
“We have an old building and I don’t think it’s something we want to have and maintain for the long-term,” he said. “There’s a lot of options that we have to entertain.”
