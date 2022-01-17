Golden Hill principal on the road to recovery after 10 surgeries

HAVERHILL — Golden Hill Principal Bruce Michitson has little memory of what happened during a period of several weeks last summer when he underwent multiple operations that saved his life.
He said his surgeon later told him he was on the brink of death, but that somehow he pulled through.
When Michitson became coherent enough to understand his predicament, his emotions got the better of him and things looked as gloomy as he could ever have imagined.
But that dark cloud slowly lifted with his wife, Michelle, at his side and the well wishes of staff, students, family, the school department and others in the community pouring in to his intensive care room at Beth Israel Hospital.
The walls of his room filled with more than 160 cards bearing well wishes for a speedy recovery.
“One of my former students who is now at the Nettle School sent me a card every single week,” he said. “I want to let the community know how much their support meant to me and to my wife and children. I’m so grateful they were never alone and always had someone who helped them.”
While still in the hospital but still too weak to stand on his own, Michitson’s thoughts turned to his school and how much he missed being with his students and staff.
“The part I love most about my job is greeting kids and watching teachers interact,” he said. “I’ve missed that part a lot ... especially the past two years as it was so important to me to ensure the kids and staff were being cared for. I want kids to feel they belong and I appreciate the staff and want them to know they are important to me.”
For about six weeks Michitson, 56, was mostly unconscious and has no memory of the surgeries and aftermath. He was in the intensive care unit for about two months.
“One of my surgeons told me that I was so sick I used almost their entire supply of blood and that I’m lucky to be alive,” he said. “They were amazing. They saved my life.”
With the surgeries behind him, Michitson found himself on the receiving end, rather than the giving one as he’d been so many times before at Golden Hill.
“Our school has done so much for families who have fallen on hard times,” he said. “We’ve experienced a lot at Golden Hill, including a first grader who died of the flu and a kindergarten student who died of cancer, but this time I was the recipient of the support of Golden Hill and the entire school district, and it was humbling.”
He said the experience has made him feel more grateful for the relationships he’s developed with students, staff, members of his church, friends and of course his “big Greek family.”
“It makes me realize those relationships are what it’s all about,” he said. “One thing my wife did once I was out of ICU and conscious was to set up a schedule of visits every day of the week. That was so important, as it brought me sanity and hope to be in touch with the outside world.”
How it all began
A bout of pancreatitis that began on June 1 sent Michitson to St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Brighton.
Then in mid-June he underwent removal of his gall bladder and almost half his pancreas, which had a noncancerous tumor attached to it.
On July 10, he was feeling ill and asked his wife to drive him to Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill. Halfway there he got out of his car and passed out on the side of the road.
Michitson was transported to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was revived three times and nearly died, then was MedFlighted to Beth Israel where he underwent 10 operations over the first three weeks as his spleen had detached from an artery and he was bleeding internally — which affected other organs and required the removal of half of his small intestines. Surgeons also removed his spleen.
“They said that being a runner and being physically active probably saved my life,” he said. “They also said that when you’re as close as I was to dying, every plus in my favor mattered.”
In mid-October he was moved to Northeast Rehabilitation in Salem, New Hampshire, where physical and occupational therapists worked with him to rebuild his strength.
“The first time I stood up it was scary as my legs were like rubber,” he said. “When I returned home on Nov. 22 I was able to walk a bit without a walker and now I can walk with a cane for safety.”
He says he can do many of the things he used to do, only at a much slower pace.
“I’m up to an hour of walking and I can do some household chores and care for myself, but I’m just not as strong as I was and I need to rest a lot and I’m still attending outpatient physical therapy,” he said.
His sights are set on recovering and returning to the school he loves.
“I want the kids and the staff to see me again,” he said. “I do check in from time to time and they continue to do great work.”
While at home slowly regaining his strength, he’s had time to read the many cards he received while in the hospital.
“It can get emotional for me as the cards from the kids are so nice,” he said.
Michitson joked about some of the spelling by his students.
“I realized there are many ways to spell ‘you’re the best principal,’” he said.
“One kindergarten teacher wrote that she missed my disrupting her class with my funny hats, of which I have about 10, including a turkey hat I wear before Thanksgiving, a Dr. Seuss hat and a Viking hat that I wear on crazy hat days,” he said.
He says he owes a lot to every person who sent him a card, said a prayer, or performed a kind act for his family.
This past August his family hosted a blood drive at Bradford Elementary School that was booked within the first day of announcing it.
Michelle Michitson along with the Michitson daughters Anastasia, 25, of Lawrence, Sophia, 22, of Manhattan, and their youngest, Ariana, 18, served as volunteers during the drive.
“I was pretty much in a coma at the time but it was heartwarming to know so many people came to give blood.,” he said. “I can’t tell you how proud I am to be part of this community.”