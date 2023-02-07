HAVERHILL — It's back to school for students and staff at Silver Hill and Golden Hill schools, both of which reopened on Tuesday after repairs were made to pipes that burst due to the extreme cold this past weekend.
School officials had notified parents Sunday, telling them Friday and Saturday's extreme cold affected both schools, but fortunately, early warning systems and the rapid response of staff mitigated damages to the buildings.
Michael Pfifferling, assistant superintendent of finances, said maintenance staff and custodians were monitoring all Haverhill public school buildings throughout the weekend and at some point Saturday morning the circulation pumps that provide heated water to the classrooms at both schools stopped working.
"We believe that this was caused by power outages in each building," Pfifferling said. "The Golden Hill power outage was suspected to have lasted 10 minutes while the Silver Hill outage was only seconds long."
He said the outages were just long enough to stop the circulation pumps and cause the heated water to stop circulating in the two buildings.
"By the time we identified the problems, the heating pipes on the outside walls had frozen and caused some of the coils of the heaters to crack/burst," he said. "Since the circulation pumps were not operating, there was very little flooding in the buildings. The problem was mostly around defrosting the pipes and fixing the cracked coils."
He said he was informed of approximately 25 coils that were damaged between the two buildings along with other piping and that it equates to about 25 classrooms that were without heat. All other classrooms were unaffected and as of Monday afternoon were receiving heat, he said.
Pfifferling said the district's maintenance staff had been working since Sunday morning to get the pipes and coils thawed, removed, repaired and reinstalled, which he described as a "long and tedious process."
It takes approximately one hour to remove a coil, one hour to repair a coil and one hour to reinstall a coil, as an example of the work that was done.
"Our dedicated facilities department has been working diligently throughout the weekend to address the issues and make repairs as quickly as possible," he said.
Although six classrooms in each school were still without heat when students and staff returned Tuesday morning, they were relocated to other rooms while repairs were being made.
"We are optimistic that most of the repairs will be completed by Tuesday afternoon with a few of the more difficult repairs to be completed before the end of the week," Pfifferling said.
In addition to the heating freeze-ups, a few sprinkler heads froze, notably one in the vestibule of Golden Hill.
"We were able to stop the water flow quickly, but repairs to the ceiling in that area are needed," Pfifferling said. "While the main entrance is safe to use, we are utilizing a secondary entrance until the ceiling can be repaired."
