SALEM, N.H. — Francine Baggett doesn’t usually take Route 97 on her drive home, but she did on Tuesday, Aug. 22.
The retired Lawrence school teacher was on her way back to Windham after a day at Salisbury Beach when tragedy unfolded.
That night at around 6:20, a Jeep crossed the road’s center line and struck a car and a motorcycle around 354 Main St., which doubles as Route 97. Austin Willette, 24 of Methuen, was the motorcyclist hit. He died the following day from injuries sustained in the crash.
Arlene Willette, his mother, arrived at the scene not long after the crash. She told The Eagle-Tribune about a woman who stopped and prayed with her.
The mother described the Good Samaritan as an angel and questioned if she was even real.
Baggett said her actions weren’t heroic. She’s never been called an angel before in her life either, she said.
She said she felt compelled to console Arlene Willette as other cars began to turn around. Baggett recalls only a handful of people were at the crash when she got there, including a woman who made the 911 call.
There were no first responders on the scene yet.
Baggett said she could hear Arlene Willette’s cries after finding her unresponsive son on the ground.
“I knew I had to pull over,” Baggett said.
She doesn’t have a medical background. An opportunity to help the mother presented itself when the mother yelled to pray for her son.
“I felt so helpless I couldn’t help Austin,” Baggett said. “I felt like I had to do something for this mother.”
Baggett is a faithful woman, much like Arlene Willette. The two embraced, got on their knees and prayed.
“I just wanted her to know there was a warm body next to her,” Baggett said.
She felt connected to Arlene Willette and said she wishes she was able to do more to help him. Baggett is often a passenger on motorcycles and her 33-year-old son rides.
Baggett left Arlene Willette’s side when she believed someone who was a friend or family member of the mother’s arrived at the scene.
She was overcome with emotion on her drive home. Baggett needed to pull over.
She thought about her family.
“I called my son to tell him I loved him,” Baggett said.
Other memories came crashing back for Baggett. She thought of her brother and sister-in-law, Salvatore and Glynnis Perruccio of Pelham who endured their own grief from losing their son, Baggett’s nephew. Michael Perruccio was killed on a motorcycle in Thailand in March.
“No one was there to pray for Michael,” Baggett said. “I felt I could at least help this mother. I was praying for Austin, but praying with her.”
She’s thought of Austin Willette since trying to offer some comfort to his mother who she can’t imagine what she’s going through. He remains on her mind after hearing about who he was and his favorite things like dancing.
The song “I Can Only Imagine” by MercyMe reminds her of Austin.
This was the first time Baggett was the second on scene for an accident. She believes she was there to help Arlene Willette, mother-to-mother.
“I feel it was a blessing to be called to help her,” Baggett said. “I would do it a million times over.”
