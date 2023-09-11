BOSTON — With a crowded field of GOP candidates seeking the party's nomination to run for president in 2024, the Massachusetts Republican Party is considering charging hopefuls a fee to get on next year's primary ballot.
MassGOP chairwoman Amy Carnevale said she is proposing a $20,000 per candidate "ballot access fee" for the party's leadership to place the names of contenders on the GOP primary ballot ahead of the March 5 "Super Tuesday" presidential primary.
"Many political parties in other states with the ability to add names of presidential candidates to the ballot are opting to do that this election cycle," she said.
Carnevale said the fee system would be two-tiered, with the option for presidential hopefuls to reduce the charge to $10,000 if they're a featured guest of the party at gatherings or meet-and-greet events ahead of the primary.
"That's more than affordable for any serious presidential campaign," she said. "And it would encourage candidates to come to Massachusetts to participate in the process with the party, and try to win votes from Republican voters."
In about two weeks, political parties in Massachusetts — including the Democratic, Republican and Libertarian parties — will be allowed to submit a list of candidates they want to appear on their Super Tuesday primary ballots.
The lists are one of three ways a candidate can qualify for the presidential ballot in Massachusetts. Ahead of the 2020 presidential elections, MassGOP submitted only the name of incumbent President Donald Trump.
Presidential candidates can also add their name on the ballot or by filing nomination papers with at least 2,500 certified signatures from registered voters, or get the Secretary of State, who oversees elections, to add a name to the presidential primary ballot, if the candidate is "recognized by the national news media."
That happened in the previous presidential primary cycle when Secretary of State Bill Galvin, a Democrat, added former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld's name to the Republican primary ballot. At the time, the party's then-Chairman Jim Lyons only submitted then incumbent Trump's name for the ballot.
More than a dozen hopefuls are seeking the party's nomination to challenge incumbent Democratic President Joe Biden in 2024, including Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and former Vice President Mike Pence.
For the candidates, winning state-level primaries and caucuses are the key to gathering enough delegates to secure the presidential nomination at the Republican National Convention in July.
Other states also charge nomination fees, including New Hampshire, which requires hopefuls to ante-up $1,000 to get their names on the ballot for the first-in-the-nation primary. In South Carolina, presidential candidates need to fork over $40,000 to the state GOP to secure a spot on the primary ballot.
Trump, the frontrunner in the GOP's race for the White House, remains highly popular among the state's Republican voters, according to recent polling.
A recent MassGOP poll showed Trump with 48% of the vote among the field of contenders for the 2024 nomination. Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy came in 2nd, with 19% support. DeSantis placed 3rd, with 17%, pollsters found.
At least one GOP presidential candidate, John Anthony Castro of Texas, said he would fight the MassGOP's proposed changes to get onto the primary ballot.
"It’s obvious like Nevada that they’re trying to price-out people," he said. "The Castro Campaign intends to make a federal constitutional challenge to the fee as unconstitutionally burdensome and not narrowly tailored toward funding the primary costs or excluding frivolous candidacies."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.