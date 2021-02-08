BOSTON — Corporate political donors nationwide have halted campaign giving amid the violent fallout of the presidential election, but the pullback may not make a big dent in cash flowing into American politics, nationally or locally.
Business giants like JP Morgan Chase, AT&T, Marriott, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Facebook are among those that have put a freeze on political donations following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and a failed effort by some Republican lawmakers to overturn the official results of the Nov. 3 presidential elections.
Some companies have stopped contributions to the 147 lawmakers who objected to the certification of President Joe Biden's and Vice President Kamala Harris' election, while many others have ceased donations altogether.
But campaign finance watchers say corporate America's pledges to stop contributing to political committees may end up being a hollow gesture because many of the big companies involved have suggested the prohibition may be temporary.
"It’s one thing to issue a statement, but it’s another to actually follow through on it," said said Erin O'Brien, associate professor and chairwoman of the political science department at the University of Massachusetts at Boston. "There is a distinct possibility that some of these corporations will step away from some Republican candidates. But how long that lasts is another question."
Some corporations that have sworn off direct contributions to GOP candidates have also contributed "dark money" to super PACs that aren’t subject to the same campaign finance reporting requirements, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, a Washington, D.C.-based group that tracks federal campaign spending.
"A number of corporations that have sworn off this kind of giving have a history of giving to super PACs and dark money groups," said said Brendan Quinn, the center's outreach coordinator. "There are still other avenues for influence, and in some ways, even more influence."
The Center of Responsive Politics estimates the pullback in campaign funds in the short term could hurt only about a half-dozen Republican House members who challenged the election outcome — all of whom received more than half of their campaign funds from corporate cash.
None of the lawmakers — who have been dubbed the "objectors" — are members of Massachusetts' or New Hampshire's all-Democrat congressional delegations.
Quinn said the short-term impact of those corporate decisions won’t be known until mid-April, when the next round of campaign disclosures is available.
In the 2020 election cycle, PACs representing business interests contributed more than $327 million to candidates and party committees, according to reports filed with Federal Election Commission.
Republican candidates and committees received a little more than half — about $180 million.
Some Republicans worry that the pullback could hurt trickle-down fundraising in deep-blue Massachusetts where GOP candidates are less competitive and often have to beg for financial help from corporate PACs or fundraising committees tied to the national party.
"I don't see how it couldn't have some kind of effect," said Anthony Amore, a Swampscott Republican who ran for secretary of state in 2018. "It's already a daunting task to be a Republican running for elected office in Massachusetts, and that could be compounded by a pullback in national fundraising contributions."
But Jeffrey Berry, a political science professor at Tuft's University, said the impact of a pullback in corporate giving will be negligible in the deep-blue Bay State, especially given that corporate contributions generally flow to incumbents in safe congressional districts.
"Since there are no Republicans in the state's congressional delegation, this nationwide pause in giving shouldn't have any impact," he said.
It's also unlikely to have a major impact on Republican Gov. Charlie Baker as he weighs a run for a third term in 2022, or the Massachusetts Majority super PAC, which is tied to Baker's fundraising efforts, political observers say.
Combined, the two fundraising committees are the largest recipients of corporate contributions to Republican candidates running for federal and state offices in Massachusetts.
Baker, a moderate who didn't support former President Donald Trump, called the Capitol riots "appalling, disgraceful and depressing," and he has ripped fellow Republicans for trying to overturn the results of the presidential election.
It's also not likely to have a big impact on fundraising by the state Republican Party, which gets little money from corporate PACs as it is, according to the Federal Election Commission documents.
The Republican National Committee chipped in $20,000 last year to MassGOP, but most donations came from individuals.
The state party only had about $38,000 in its federal account as of Dec. 31.
"The MassGOP's fundraising is so weak now that I don't see any impact from what is happening in Washington," said Ed Lyons, a Republican activist and blogger. "The voters will likely be more averse to sending Republicans to Congress, but margins of the past several cycles show the federal races are no longer competitive anyway."
This story includes material from a CNHI report. Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com