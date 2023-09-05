SALEM, N.H. — More than 500 people attended the Salem, New Hampshire, Republican Town Committee's annual Labor Day picnic on Monday at the Derry-Salem Elks Lodge.
Cars filled the Elk Lodge's parking lot and lined surrounding streets as local Republicans and non-affiliated voters looked for the chance to interact with and hear from four Republican presidential hopefuls along with local and state politicians.
Former Vice President Mike Pence, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Vivek Ramaswamy and Steve Laffey shook hands and mingled with attendees.
Committee Chairman Steven Goddu said it was the most successful picnic held by the committee in the past 20 years.
“Everything went smoothly and many volunteers from our committee stepped up to help,” Goddu said.
The chairman said he was impressed with the standing ovation Ramaswamy received from the crowd after his speech.
“He is becoming very popular,” Goddu added.
Recent polls show Ramaswamy climbing in appeal in New Hampshire, despite Trump's substantial stronghold in the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.