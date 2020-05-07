GOP's Kevin O'Connor says he's ready to take on either Markey or Kennedy

BOSTON — Many Bay Staters assume that the winner of the Sept. 1 Democratic primary will determine who will represent Massachusetts in the U.S. Senate for the next six years.
After all, the contest pits two well-known politicians against each other: The incumbent, U.S. Sen. Edward Markey, who served as a congressman for 37 years before he was first elected to his current post in 2013; and Congressman Joseph Kennedy III, a son of the state's most famous political family and an eight-year member of the House.
Kevin O'Connor is eager to let everyone know that Sept. 1 will not be the last stop in this year's election for U.S. senator. O'Connor, 58, of Dover, said in a recent interview he is ready to compete against either Markey or Kennedy in the Nov. 3 general election.
O'Connor, a lawyer who has worked for some prominent Boston firms, including Ropes and Gray and Hinckley Allen, described the Democratic contenders as "two career politicians, neither of whom have worked a day in the private sector. Is this the best we can do? I believe the answer is no."
O'Connor, who has never run for public office before, said he decided to enter the race because he is "concerned about the direction and tone of politics." The United States needs leadership that "focuses on the needs of the people," he said.
Congress has failed to do this, he said. The CARES Act, he said, was held up for five days because various members wanted to load it with "pork" projects, such as $25 million for the Kennedy Arts Center and pay increases for congressional staffers – all while millions of Americans were losing their jobs or having their hours reduced.
O'Connor said he is running as a Republican because his party promotes economic freedom.
"Massachusetts should have a senator who recognizes the importance of education and entrepreneurship and brings that focus to Washington," he said. The state's two senators, Markey and Elizabeth Warren, do not meet that requirement, he said.
He called them "anti-jobs and anti-business." They place an "extreme emphasis on regulation," he said. O'Connor criticized Markey for voting against the revised free trade agreement among the United States, Canada and Mexico.
O'Connor would not have voted to convict Trump.
"Impeachment was not the proper route," he said. He suggested the process took too much time and effort from something much more critical: the coronavirus pandemic.
O'Connor said he supports Trump's "pro-capitalist approach" and his "emphasis on private sector job growth." He also said he backs the president's "strong stance against China and other countries that have been unfair to us."
Asked to grade Trump's handling of the pandemic, he said he would give him an "incomplete."
"I don't think we have a complete picture," he said. "I'm rooting for everyone who is trying to help the American people, regardless of party."
O'Connor was born in Brooklyn and moved six times during his youth. His father worked for a trade publication "and provided for six kids." O'Connor held various jobs while working his way through Trinity College and Boston College Law School, including washing dishes at a Howard Johnson's and cleaning offices.
Much of his work as a lawyer has involved helping small businesses, he said.
"I have a history of taking on formidable opponents," he said. These include, he said, suing a slumlord, who was forced to turn over his properties to another firm; successfully defending a client who was sued by General Electric Chairman Jack Welch; and representing a whistleblower who was fired for reporting security law violations.
"I'm ready for this," he said of his campaign against either Markey or Kennedy.
O'Connor and his wife Janet are the parents of four boys, ages 9 to 25.