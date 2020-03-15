Gov. Charlie Baker has announced all public and private elementary and secondary schools in Massachusetts will be closed for three weeks due to the coronavirus crisis.
Baker's order, which came Sunday, extends his school closure order by a week past the previous two-week closure.
Schools statewide are now suspended to April 6.
The closures are part of a series of new emergency actions that the governor is taking to address the coronavirus pandemic.
In addition to closing schools, the following emergency orders have been issued by the governor's office:
All on-premise consumption of food or drink is prohibited at bars and restaurants.
Gatherings of more than 25 people are prohibited.
The Registry of Motor Vehicles will give a 60-day extension to the expiration dates for Class D, Class DMs, ID cards and learner permits.
Visitors are no longer allowed at assisted living facilities.
All hospitals operated by the Department of Health or the Department of Mental Health must now screen all visitors and restrict visitation if visitors show any indication of illness.
Pharmacies are now authorized to make and sell hand sanitizer over the counter.
This is a breaking story. Watch eagletribune.com for developments. A complete story will appear in Monday's print edition of The Eagle-Tribune and at eagletribune.com.