The state's youngest population is the latest to be affected by Gov. Charlie Baker's coronavirus containment measures.
Baker issued an executive order Wednesday afternoon that all day cares and early education centers in Massachusetts must shut down by Monday.
Baker said in a press conference that exemptions are being made to have day cares for children of first responders, medical staff and others key to fighting the COVID-19 crisis.
The governor said he will make space in emergency care centers for children of parents who must work but are not first responders.
This is a breaking story. Watch eagletribune.com and print editions of The Eagle-Tribune for developments.