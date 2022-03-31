BOSTON -- One councilor's plea to reopen a livestream of Governor's Council activities and not "keep people in the dark" prompted a personal attack from another member of the elected panel, which votes on new judgeships and Parole Board members, and the motion was brushed aside Wednesday without a vote.
When the Governor's Council this month ceased broadcasting its meetings online, something that virtually all other Statehouse panels continue to do amid the COVID-19 pandemic, eight organizations including the Disability Law Center, ACLU of Massachusetts, and Common Cause Massachusetts wrote to the council urging them to restore public access.
The groups highlighted segments of the population who had "previously been shut out" of council meetings but had been able to follow the body's work online for the past two years, including seniors with mobility issues, people with disabilities, people with responsibilities like child care or elder care, those unable to drive or afford transportation, and individuals with chronic medical conditions or who are immunocompromised.
After some council members last week said they did not have the resources to keep up the YouTube stream, Gov. Charlie Baker offered to let them keep using his office's video equipment -- in the event they made a decision to restart the broadcasts.
As council members filed into their meeting room Wednesday, which is within Baker's office suite on the third floor of the State House, the video camera and microphone array were stationed in the center of the chamber. A council aide, who was partially responsible for operating the livestream up until it ceased in early March, was operating the A/V gear and testing the mic.
But the livestream wasn't back. The council was running a video feed of its proceedings on WebEx, making the stream available privately to any council members who opted to participate remotely Wednesday. The stream was not available to the public.
"We have a person right here from the Governor's Council executive office who is doing the same job, but he's not sending it out livestream. It only comes to our office," Councilor Marilyn Devaney said during the meeting.
Devaney quoted a text message she said she had received from Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, who was presiding over the meeting: "Technology is available to live stream. It's up to the governor's council to decide whether to use that technology or not."
Seeking to force a public decision from her colleagues, Devaney made a motion "to restore public access." She said the livestream had "put a light on the Governor's Council," and that no longer offering the same access "put people in the dark."
Participating Wednesday were Devaney and councilors Christoper Iannella, Terry Kennedy, Paul DePalo, Robert Jubinville, and Eileen Duff. Councilors Joe Ferreira and Mary Hurley were not in the chamber.
Councilor Duff, a Gloucester Democrat, responded to the livestream debate by making a personal allegation about Devaney. When the News Service asked about Baker's comments that video equipment was available for the councilors to use, Duff replied, "I am not discussing this. I'm really not discussing it. I seriously think Councilor Devaney is mentally ill."
Devaney, a Watertown Democrat, said she had heard from people around the state and people representing individuals with disabilities who decried the recent move.
"I hear from them. They're watching. For once, they have been included. Their disability doesn't allow them to come in," Devaney said.
"I think I'm missing something. We have access," Councilor Chris countered on the council floor.
The Boston Democrat pointed to a personal website operated by an activist, who posts his own audio files of council meetings after they have already adjourned.
"So public does have access now. We give the public access now," said .
Devaney challenged her colleagues to provide her with "one reason" why the livestream was shut down.
"If you can tell me, what public benefit is it to cut the public off from seeing it?" she said of council meetings, where the elected officials quiz potential judges, Parole Board members, and people seeking clemency for serious crimes, before taking final votes on whether to confirm Baker's nominees.
"We have stopped -- we have stopped -- by a voice vote of seven councilors to stop the access. And the governor and lieutenant governor have said, 'Look, we have the means to do it -- we have the people to do it within the State House -- and the only decision is the Governor's Council's to make it.' And I'm making that motion now," said Devaney. "Do you want to keep people in the dark? Or will you vote for this motion."
None of the other council members seconded Devaney's motion, and no one else spoke on the issue during the assembly.
"Any further comment on that? OK," said Polito, who chaired the meeting, as she directed the councilors to change topics and vote on whether to confirm a new Appeals Court judge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.