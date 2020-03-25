Gov. Charlie Baker has extended the emergency coronavirus school closure order statewide until May 4.
School officials are urging families and education leaders across the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire to use the time to develop a routine for children around distance learning.
Baker made the announcement late Wednesday afternoon alongside Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley. Riley said additional materials will be sent to school districts Thursday to supplement their existing remote learning framework.
Riley said he sees the extended closure as a potential positive.
“We recognize this is a traumatic time and we want to get them into a routine,” Riley said of students, the majority of whom have not been to class since March 16.
Some communities, including Haverhill, have had schools closed since March 13.
“This is an amazing time to think about project-based learning, reading a book, cooking a recipe and how that works, to think about starting a garden,” Riley said. “We have a real opportunity to do different things here with our children.”
