LAWRENCE — As the St. Alfio Society in Lawrence prepares for its 100th anniversary Feast of the Three Saints next year, one of the lead-up activities will be a special historical exhibit on the Society during October, Italian Heritage Month, in the gallery at Lawrence Heritage State Park, 1 Jackson St.
All are invited to a grand opening reception Sunday, Oct. 2, from 2 to 3:45 p.m. at Lawrence Heritage. Refreshments will be served, and exhibit organizers Rich Padova and Joe Bella, both members of the Society, will be available to answer questions.
Lawrence Heritage is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission and handicap accessible. There is also a visitor parking lot on Mill Street. For more information, contact Rich Padova at 978-475-0518.
Methuen Day is Saturday
METHUEN — Methuen Day takes place Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine. This free, family-friendly event will feature live performances on the main stage and streets lined with food vendors and informational booths hosted by various corporate vendors and organizations as well as crafts, local artisans, a mini classic car show, community art, food samples, hair and makeup makeovers, lawn games and more. Methuen Day will also feature a Kids Corner with characters, music, face painting and arts projects. Visit the Community Art Corner for this year's What Makes Methuen My Home Essay Contest. Some activities require a fee.
Car show, concert coming to Plaistow this weekend
PLAISTOW — There will be a vintage car show at the Timberlane Performing Arts Center on Sunday Oct. 2 from 1 — 3:30 p.m.
Keeping with the theme, Billy D and the Rock-its will perform doo-wop classics in concert at 4 p.m. Tickets are $15, but if you bring your vintage car, you can receive a free ticket.
Tickets for the concert can be reserved by calling 603-257-5257.
Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll drive is Oct. 8-9
METHUEN — Knights of Columbus Council 14275 will host a Tootsie Roll drive on Oct. 8 and 9 after all Masses at St. Monica’s Parish, 212 Lawrence St., and St. Lucy’s Parish, 254 Merrimack St.
Networking luncheon planned
ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a Networking at Noon luncheon Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 34 Park Restaurant.
This event will include assorted pizzas and salads, soft drinks, coffee and a cash bar. Cost is $25 for members and $35 for future members.
To register, visit online at www.merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Pentucket Bank names Senior Vice President/COO
HAVERHILL — Jonathan H. Dowst, president & CEO of Pentucket Bank, along with the banks's senior Leadership Team, recently welcomed Eric G. Leuteritz as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer where he joins them as a member of the Senior Leadership Team. His new role became effective on July 1.
Leuteritz has been with the bank for 12 years and was most recently serving as a Commercial Lending Team Leader, where he contributed to the strategic lending goals of the Bank. In his new role as COO, he will oversee the Retail Banking and Customer Support teams, while working alongside the other members of the Senior Leadership Team and Board of Directors to further the strategic direction of the bank.
Leuteritz has been a key contributor to several of the bank’s regulatory committees and served as the lead when the bank launched its new CRM Prospect tool. He took the lead on over 100 Paycheck Protection Program loans totaling $24.3 million, and positively impacting 2,280 local jobs.
Leuteritz holds leadership roles in the Salem Chamber of Commerce, the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem, and the Exchange Club of Salem.
He and his wife, Kimber, and their son and daughter live in Windham.
