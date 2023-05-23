HAVERHILL — A grandmother who recently went missing for several days with six grandchildren until police found them safe in Randolph was released under a number of conditions after a hearing on Monday in Haverhill District Court.
Deborah Conway, 58, of Dorchester was initially arraigned on May 15 in Haverhill District Court on two counts of kidnapping and endangering a minor by a relative and one count of intimidation of a police officer in connection to her missing grandchildren. She was held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Monday.
An investigation into the missing children began May 10 when the Haverhill Police Department responded to a report of child abuse. The victim, a 13-year-old girl, told police that her mother, Jameka Conway, and her stepfather, Cypher Great, had abused her and her seven siblings. Both Conway and Great were arrested and arraigned May 11.
The location of the couple’s six youngest children was unknown at the time, police said, and the parents and other family members, including the children’s grandmother, Deborah Conway, were uncooperative with attempts to locate them. Police found the children in the town of Randolph on May 13, noting they were safe.
Court officials said the couple’s eight children are in the custody of the Department of Children and Families.
At Monday’s hearing, Assistant District Attorney Cal Skeirik argued for $10,000 cash bail on Deborah Conway, citing her obstruction of the police investigation into the missing children, the many law enforcement agencies that were involved in the search and her attempt to bargain with police in order to return the children “on her terms,” he said.
Deborah Conway’s lawyer, John Fraser of Andover, argued for her release on personal recognizance or personal surety, saying she has close ties to the community, has no convictions on her record, has no money for bail, is not a flight risk, is actively engaged in a job search and has a history of compliance with court orders.
Judge Cesar Archilla found the woman to be dangerous but released her on the conditions that she stay away from and have no contact with her grandchildren, that she also stay away from and have no contact with her daughter, Jameka Conway, 37, of 74 Columbus Park in Haverhill, or with Cypher Great, 37, also of 74 Columbus Park.
Archilla also set “personal surety” bail on Deborah Conway at $5,000, which court officials said she is not required to pay to be released at this time but may be subject to pay in the event she fails to show up for her next court hearings. The judge scheduled a probable cause hearing for June 28.
Both Jameka Conway and Cypher Great are co-defendants in the case.
As a result of the investigation into abuse, police charged Jameka Conway with five counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a child under the age of 14; one count of intimidation of a witness; one count of assault and battery; and one count of threat to commit a crime, according to police records. Cypher Great was charged with four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a child under the age of 14 and one count of threat to commit a crime.
Even though Judge Cesar Archilla found the two defendants to be dangerous to their children, he decided to not hold them without bail under the dangerousness statute.
Instead, at dangerousness hearings on May 16, Archilla set bail at $10,000 on both Jameka Conway and Cypher Great, but revoked Conway’s bail on a pending case in Peabody District Court. Court officials said that if Conway resolves her case in Peabody, where she has an open case of larceny, she will be eligible to post bail in Haverhill.
If they make bail, Archilla set a number of conditions, ordering the couple to stay away from and have no form of contact with any of the children, no abuse, and also not to contact any witnesses or Conway’s mother.
Both Jameka Conway and Cypher Great must appear in court July 12 for pretrial hearings.
