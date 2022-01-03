Granite Recovery Centers, with locations in Derry and Salem, has been acquired by national healthcare provider BayMark Health Service.
The company is advertised as having 300 treatment facilities in 35 states and three Canadian provinces.
BayMark’s continuum of care includes medication-assisted treatment, withdrawal management, counseling and other support therapies in outpatient, inpatient and residential settings.
Since December 2020, BayMark has grown its residential treatment services significantly, adding facilities in Maine, West Virginia, Louisiana, Georgia and now New Hampshire.
Dr. David White, chief executive officer of BayMark, said in a press release, “Throughout the year, those of us in the behavioral health industry have witnessed the unfortunate impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on the mental health and well-being of Americans.”
He noted, “Drug overdoses in 2020 reached the highest numbers ever recorded by the CDC after efforts to slow the opioid epidemic had begun to show a positive impact. Our programs offer a choice of proven treatment options so patients can decide between an abstinence-based treatment model or the use of medications, along with counseling, at a variety of levels of care available to serve each patient’s unique needs”.
Like other residential facilities, Granite Recovery Centers offers treatment for a variety of addictions including not only opioids, but also alcohol, cocaine, methamphetamine, prescription drugs and other substances.
Multiple levels of care including residential, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient treatment and sober living homes, provide patients with step-down care that meets them where they are at in their journey.
Granite Recovery treatment plans are individualized, and may include both group and individual counseling, family program work, addiction education, life skills classes, relapse prevention strategies and resources, and around-the-clock supervision and support.
“Granite Recovery Centers has thousands of alumni whose journey to healing began in one of our programs, where our approach is to take the best aspects of evidence-based clinical psychotherapy and integrate them into the powerful healing that is to be had through focus and commitment to other proven recovery methods such as 12-step study,” said Eric Spofford, executive chairman of Granite Recovery Centers.
He said also, “I have worked closely with my team over the last 13 years to build a compassionate, effective recovery network from a single sober living home with the goal of helping others live productive, fulfilling sober lives. I feel confident that BayMark will support and enhance our mission while maintaining the highest levels of care for our patients and improving accessibility to life-saving treatment.”
In addition to Granite Recovery Centers, BayMark operates medication-assisted treatment facilities in Hudson, Newington, Salem and Somersworth, offering methadone and Suboxone, as well as counseling, for the treatment of opioid use disorder.