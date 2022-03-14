LAWRENCE - Technical assistance grants are again available to local small businesses on a first come, first serve basis.
The grants, of as much as $3,000, can be used for such needs as consulting services, marketing, website design, and any other strategic capacity needs of the participating business, officials said.
The Lawrence Partnership, in collaboration with Essex County Community Foundation (ECCF), is administering the grants for small businesses located in Andover, North Andover and Lawrence.
The grant program was created and launched last year and helped many small businesses. It was so successful the two organizations decided to partner up again to assist small businesses, said George Ramirez, executive director of The Lawrence Partnership.
“Access to capital is critically important for any business, but especially for small and micro businesses,” said Ramirez.
Small businesses in these three communities have been hit especially hard by the gas explosions and COVID-19, he noted.
“It’s critical that we do what we can to support small businesses, not only because they represent individual livelihoods, but also because they are such a big part of the fabric of the community,” said Stratton Lloyd, executive vice president and COO of ECCF.
ECCF works with the Lawrence Partnership as part of the Merrimack Valley Small Business Coalition, a group formed to help small businesses recover in the aftermath of the gas explosions and expanded to increase their resiliency for the future.
For more information, contact Karina Calderon, the Deputy Director of the Lawrence Partnership at kcalderon@lawrencepartnership.org.