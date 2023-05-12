LAWRENCE — The M&T Charitable Foundation, the philanthropic arm of M&T Bank, announced Amplify Fund grant recipients in Massachusetts, including two Lawrence nonprofits focused on environmental justice.
Groundwork Lawrence received $100,000 for its Growing Tree Equity and Stewardship in South Lawrence West program, and The Merrimack River Watershed Council received $50,000 for its Clean Water for All program.
"This steady investment will result in the planting of over 100 trees in parks, along streets, and in the yards of Lawrence residents,” said Brad Buschur, Groundwork Lawrence project director.
John Macone, spokesman for the Watershed Council, said the grant will help the Council maintain its network of water testing sites along 50 miles of the Merrimack River, and make that data available to the public through an easy-to-use web portal.
"We'll also use it to help educate students and Merrimack Valley residents about environmental problems that impact the health of the river, such as Combined Sewer Overflows, polluted stormwater and emerging pollutants like PFAS forever chemicals," he said.
The Amplify Fund is a $25 million philanthropic investment as part of the merger between People’s United Bank and M&T Bank.
For more information, including the full list of grant recipients in New England, visit online at 3.mtb.com/amplifyfund.
New England Tenors to perform benefit
HAVERHILL — The New England Tenors, with special guest soprano Mary Metivier, will perform a spring concert at Sunday, May 21, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Sacred Hearts Church, 165 South Main St. The concert is open to the public and no tickets or reservations are required.
Concert sponsor is Steve Janavicus, owner of Flowers By Steve in Bradford. A free will offering will be accepted at the door to benefit the Sacred Hearts School music program. All donations will be greatly appreciated.
The musical program includes classic songs made famous by the “The Three Tenors” plus solos, duets and medleys from Broadway’s best loved musicals, as well as songs of inspiration and a set of sacred songs. The Sacred Hearts School Select Chorus, led by Music Director Michael Grady, will perform after intermission.
For more information call the parish office at 978-373-1281 or Mike Fay at 978-476-6053. The church is handicapped-accessible and parking is free.
Rubbish to Runway 2023
GROVELAND — The Rubbish to Runway ReFashion Show will take to the runway again on Friday, June 16, and Saturday, June 17, after three years of online virtual shows.
The show, a sell-out event for the past 12 years, will be held at Veasey Memorial Park. 201 Washington St. Proceeds support Lucile’s Cottage, an artist venue planned for the campus.
All fashions are made from recycled or upcycled consumer materials. Its purpose, besides being a fundraiser, is to bring attention to the usefulness of waste. Designers use an array of inventive materials including, but not limited to, bicycle tires, bread tabs, old tents, and mosquito netting to produce outfits that surprise and delight audiences.
Showtime is 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 16, and on Saturday, June 17. Receptions are at 6 p.m. both nights and feature food and drinks with Rubbish to Runway hosts Elizabeth Rose, Melissa Montello, Kim Dowling, and Vanessa Lopez. Designer registration closes soon. Visit tinyurl.com/3m9afxzv.
For tickets visit veaseypark.org/rubbish2runway. For more information send email to r2rveasey@gmail.com or call Vanessa at 978-521-9345
Seeking parade volunteers
METHUEN — Participants are sought for the Memorial Day Parade, which will commence Monday, May 29, at 10 a.m. All veterans, active duty military members, National Guard members, reservists and civic organizations, scout troops, school groups and clubs are invited to join. The deadline to register to participate is Friday, May 19. To register, contact John Dowd at dowdj1951@gmail.com or Tom Hargreaves at thhargreaves@hotmail.com, or 978-423-0764.
Parade participants will meet for coffee and doughnuts at the American Legion Post 122, 200 Broadway, at 9 a.m., Monday, May 29, then form up at 9:30 a.m. and depart at 10 a.m.
Garden Club annual plant sale
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Garden Club will hold its annual plant sale Saturday, May 20, starting at 8 a.m. on the Bradford Common. Plants for sale will include perennials, annual, vegetables, and herbs. A wheelbarrow raffle will include gardening items. Bring your garden tools for sharpening. Cash, check, credit cards and Venmo accepted.
Armenian food festival
HAVERHILL — The Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe will hold its annual Armenian Spring Food Festival Saturday, May 20, from noon to 6 p.m. This event is open to all. The menu features chicken kebob, losh kebob, kheyma, a cuisine table and pastry table and jingalov hats (vegetarian bread with greens). Dine in or take out. Also a 50/50 raffle and free parking.
The church is at 1280 Boston Road. Visit hyepointearmenianchurch.org. This event is sponsored by the Women's Guild of the church.
