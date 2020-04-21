BOSTON — Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) and Citizens Bank announced the LISC Small Business Recovery Grant Program for Massachusetts that will provide grants to hard-hit small businesses in Massachusetts to weather the immediate financial impact of closures and social distancing measures required to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
LISC will offer grants of up to $10,000 to address immediate financial peril, limit layoffs, avoid gaps in employee benefits or insurance, mitigate economic instability and increase the likelihood of business survival. Launched with seed funding provided by Citizens, the Small Business Recovery Grant Program is part of the LISC Rapid Relief & Resiliency Fund for Massachusetts. The fund also aims to provide critical technical assistance and longer-term funding to help vulnerable businesses and community-serving nonprofits weather the effects of the pandemic.
The link to the application is available online at lisc.org/boston/covid-19/rapid-relief-and-resiliency-fund-for-massachusetts.
LISC is accepting applications online from Monday, April 20 to Friday, April 24 and guidance will be available in English, Spanish and several other languages through LISC Boston’s website.
To focus the grants where they will have the greatest impact, LISC will be inviting business support organizations, small business accelerators, and community networks across the state to encourage the at-risk small businesses in their communities to apply.
Virtual webinar series to help manage stress and anxiety
LEBANON, N.H. — Dartmouth-Hitchcock, the largest member of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health, is launching a mental health webinar series in response to the COVID-19 global pandemic.
The six-part series, which launches Wednesday, April 22, at noon with a webinar for parents of children ranging from infancy through sixth grade, will stream live each Wednesday on the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Facebook page.
This series of webinars, titled “Heads Up: Coping Through COVID-19” features D-H experts discussing the challenges and concerns brought about by the pandemic and social isolation, and offer information, tips and techniques for coping and maintaining health and wellness in this trying time.
All webinars take place at noon. Here is a schedule: April 22, focus on parents of infants through sixth grade; April 29, parents of seventh graders through college age; May 6, high school students; May 13, health care workers and first responders; May 20, adults - navigating stress and mental well being, and May 27, seniors.
Attendees are invited to submit questions for the experts prior to each webinar at social@hitchcock.org, and questions can also be asked on the D-H Facebook page during each livestream. Each webinar will be archived on the D-H Facebook page and available on the D-H YouTube channel for later viewing.
For more information about the “Heads Up: Coping Through COVID-19” mental health webinar series, visit go.d-h.org/headsup.
Free online mindfulness movement classes
LAWRENCE — In the spirit of helping the Merrimack Valley community relieve stress and anxiety in this uncertain time, Body & Brain Yoga Tai Chi at the Riverwalk is opening their virtual doors to share health, happiness and peace through their mindfulness movement classes.
From April 20 to April 30, Body & Brain Yoga Tai Chi will offer no cost online Body & Brain classes for families, friends and community members to help them manage their physical health and emotional and mental well-being. The goal of the program is to extend the feeling of care, hope, and connection within themselves, and share that peace to the world.
Complimentary Tai Chi and Meditation classes will include: Weekly schedule of 10, 70-minute group classes, easy to register links to join the no-cost online classes, and live interaction and guidance from a Body & Brain instructor
Barbara Maffeo and Sholeh Gharib, founders of Body & Brain Yoga at Riverwalk, have been offering outreach classes to the community since 2015. Both agree that especially now, “it’s crucial to spread the message of hope and happiness, and to help each other through this challenging time. Classes are just one way to keep people centered and taking care of themselves. Healing is really happening, one person at a time.”
Pre-registration is required for this program. To sign up, visit online at tinyurl.com/ycxfs8ak.
Kindergarten registrationis by phone
HAVERHILL — Registration for Haverhill Public Schools free all-day kindergarten for September 2020 is now open and families are encouraged to register early. Children age five on or before Aug. 31 are eligible for enrollment. Appointments can be requested online at haverhill-ps.org/registration.
All business is being conducted by phone while the Parent Resource Center office at the Burnham School is closed.
Haverhill woman giving away hand made masks
HAVERHILL — Brenda Gioia of Haverhill, a former seamstress and now a hobby sewist, is making fabric masks and she’s giving away most of them to residents in need. She and her husband have been cutting fabric and sewing all day, everyday, she said.
Although Gioia is giving away her masks, donations towards buying materials are gladly accepted.
For more information on how to obtain one of Gioa’s masks, visit her online at hippybabe.com.
Schools open new feeding site
HAVERHILL — Haverhill Public Schools have opened a new breakfast/lunch site at JG Whittier Middle School. This site is in addition to the existing breakfast/lunch sites already in service at the Hunking, Consentino and Nettle schools, as well as the Boys & Girls Club and the YMCA.
All sites are open to serve bagged meals to any Haverhill child between the age of birth to 18 (you do not have to be enrolled as a Haverhill Public Schools student). The sites operate daily from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Each student is entitled to one breakfast pack and one lunch pack per day. We allow for one family member to pick up for multiple children (not all family members need to go to the pick-up site). Families can also pick up additional meals for the weekends on Fridays.
JG Whittier will have a drive-up / walk-up pickup location which will operate out of the side kitchen door next to the parking lot.
If you have any questions or concerns regarding food service, please ask your site workers or send email to zjordan@haverhill-ps.org or Anna.Perracchio@haverhill-ps.org.