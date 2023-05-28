Several southern New Hampshire towns will be part of an initiative that will prepare law enforcement agencies around the state to target dangerous drivers.
More than 90 agencies will take part in the program, supported through grants from the New Hampshire Office of Highway Safety.
The money will help put extra patrols on the streets to target impaired drivers and for other safety programs.
“Every year we apply for grants,” said Derry Police Capt. Vern Thomas, adding grant funding is also applied for and received for various other police efforts including speed enforcement, distracted driving, failing to yield to pedestrians and other safety efforts.
The state’s concerted effort to watch for those impaired is something Thomas said many police departments participate in. and the timing is key,
“Traffic tends to pick up during the summer, kids are out of school, vacations,” Thomas said.
Impaired driving can be a dangerous and potentially deadly decision, according to state statistics.
In 2021, there were 118 people killed in crashes on New Hampshire roads, and 69 percent were alcohol and/or drug related.
From 2015-2021, 822 people died in crashes in New Hampshire and of those, 510 were victims of an alcohol and/or drug-related crash.
And from 2015-2021, 336 of 1,096 drivers involved in deadly crashes in the Granite State tested positive for drugs, according to a state press release.
“One wrong decision could have lifelong consequences for you and your loved ones,” said New Hampshire State Police Lt. Christopher Storm. “Drivers should be aware of the legal, financial and emotional costs that come with a DWI conviction.”
Storm urged the public to play it safe when behind the wheel.
“We encourage drivers to plan for a night out and consider alternative options to get home safely, such as using a designated driver, rideshare apps or public transportation.
In addition to the local, county, and state law enforcement efforts during this targeted impaired driving initiative, the New Hampshire Liquor Commission will also play a role.
“To complement this initiative, our investigators will conduct premise inspections at licensed establishments in an effort to educate our licensees about the dangers of overservice and, in turn, deter and prevent intoxicated drivers from getting on the road,” said Chief Mark Armaganian of the New Hampshire Liquor Commission.
Thomas said the impaired driving initiative is much more than watching for those who may be drinking and behind the wheel. It’s a complete effort to keep the public safe.
“We are always making sure, the best we can, to get people the message,” he said.
