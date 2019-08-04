NEWBURYPORT – "Here they come, ladies and gentlemen!" Allison Charest declared as a phalanx of fire engines – their sirens wailing and horns blaring – inched closer to where she and her two children, Colin, 2, and Marleigh, 6, were sitting along High Street.
Anyone who knows the first thing about Newburyport knows the din of the fire engines marks the beginning of the annual Yankee Homecoming Parade, the final event of the week-long citywide celebration.
At least a dozen fire departments participated the parade including Newburyport, Amesbury, Newbury, Byfield, West Newbury, Topsfield, Essex, Brentwood, N.H., Kingston and East Kingston, N.H. and Plaistow, N.H.
They were followed by a colorful collection of classic cars featuring four Chevy Bel Airs, two Jeeps, an El Camino and a Ford Bronco. The full-sized Bronco was followed by a wee radio-controlled Bronco with the same color scheme.
"Oh! That is so cute," Kristine Bowen of Ipswich said pointing to the pint-sized toy.
And anyone who has been to at least two parades knows that after the classic cars roll by there is a lull in the parade that has lasted in excess of 15 minutes before the next series of marchers walk by. But this year, the lull was truncated to the point where it barely felt like a lull.
At around noon the parade stepped off at the intersection of Moseley Avenue and Ferry Road and continued down High Street until stopping at Federal Street. The route was shortened this year, a healthy walk away from the previous ending at March's Hill near the Newbury line.
The weather was near perfect for the thousands who lined both sides of High Street -- many of them sitting on lawn chairs they plopped on the sidewalks days in advance. From there they saw an Elvis impersonator, a Girl Scouts of America tribute to women in space float and a man on stilts.
"How's the weather down there," the gray bearded man on stilts said as he walked by the High Street home of Stephanie and Novak Niketic.
Since 1991, the Niketics have watched the parade from the shaded front yard of their home. And since then, they have noticed several changes.
"The parade is my favorite part of Yankee Homecoming so it saddens me they're shortening it," Stephanie Niketic said.
She recalled one Yankee Homecoming Parade when a micro-burst storm knocked down a tree near her home, forcing those in the parade to alter their route. She also remembered an even earlier parade, 1983 to be precise, when she was living on Harris Street and the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church caught on fire. Firefighters split from the parade route and fought the blaze, she said.
Novak Niketic remembered one parade featuring Massachusetts Sen. Edward M. Kennedy.
"That was really something," Niketic recalled.
This year there were plenty of politicians on hand who, while not marching next to each other, stayed within eyesight. Among those spotted were Mayor Donna Holaday, City Councilors Afroz Khan, Charlie Tontar, Bruce Vogel, Larry Giunta Jr., Barry Connell and Jared Eigerman; state Rep. Jim Kelcourse, state Sen. Diana DiZoglio and Ipswich state Rep. Brad Hill.
