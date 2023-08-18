Greater Haverhill’s Relay For Life was held Saturday, Aug. 5, on the campus of Northern Essex Community College. The annual event is held to celebrate survivors, remember those lost to the disease, and fight back as a community to end cancer.
Greater Haverhill’s Relay For Life
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Mayor declares state of emergency; 22 people evacuated as Haverhill sinkhole expands
- After a public battle with brain cancer, Stacey Morris dies at 52
- Daughter of Methuen fire official dies in tragic Maine accident
- 'Be very honest': Days Inn student enrollment in Methuen unknown
- Police seek Windham boater in hit-and-run crash
- Perry gets the call ... again: Andover native re-signs with Houston Texans
- Tuscan could add Whole Foods with 300 more apartments
- A real disaster in North Andover
- Boater drowns in Haverhill
- Andover High School principal announces resignation
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.