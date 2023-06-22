LAWRENCE — Performances grounded in life experiences and energized by change will take the stage at the Lawrence Festival of the Arts from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday behind Northern Essex Community College’s Amesbury Street building.
The upbeat line-up will include hip-hop, dance, drama and artwork by people of all ages and skills, says festival president and cofounder Lisa Miller-Gillespie. Admission is free.
Loida Love Dominguez and her son, Nicholis Cordon, aka "Joy Boy," will sing “I Already Won,” a rap she wrote with the hook “I rep Down Syndrome, Trisomy 21.”
"Having a boy with Down Syndrome shifted my life," Dominguez said in an interview at the festival site.
Nicholis, 18, a Methuen High School '23 graduate, inspired her to write a book about him and to uplift others, "The Awakened Winners: We Already Won."
Buyile Toyvo Narwele, a professional dancer and teacher who lives in Lawrence and came to the United States in 2022 from South Africa, will perform an excerpt from his original piece “Bright Forest.”
Narwele is merging his classical ballet and contemporary dance background with Kwaito — South African street dance — and American traditions.
These influences, as well as navigating the cultural marketplace, fuel his dance creations.
"I'm able to share so many styles, able to tell stories through building a character," he said.
Christian rapper Otto De La Cruz, 22, who grew up in Lawrence and lives in Methuen, will perform a 20-minute set anchored by the music and, especially, Christian faith that buoyed him when he found himself adrift.
His father was a rapper in the 80s and further back in the family is Faustus Rey, an early breakout performer from the Dominican Republic.
Now Otto uses his musical skills and energy to inspire others who may be lost and confused, he said.
Coming from out of town, Waltham, with a social consciousness informed by the pandemic, will be rapper Fritz Sylvester, aka Fritzzzoo.
By day he works for Massachusetts General Brigham Hospital; otherwise, he rhymes to the times, rapping about health care and abortion rights, self-reliance, materialism and greed.
"It allows me to express myself in a healthy manner and see the connections I make out of my performances," he said.
The visual arts will be on display including swirling colorful work by Jennifer Loiselle, a mom and founder of the Methuen Artists Unite group whose members create Methuen murals and other public art.
Loiselle has been enamored of art since childhood, coloring cardboard with Crayons and sidewalks with chalk, but only began to immerse herself in art and gallery showings after her daughter was born in 2011.
"Now my passion is my family and my art," she said. Also, getting others — from children to seniors — excited by art.
Lawrence youth groups Movement City and Elevated Thought will field rappers. A Northern Essex Community College theatre troupe will perform.
The festival, in its second year, will present more than a dozen other performers, visual artists and vendors.
Like many of the performers, Miller-Gillespie is no stranger to change.
She has a background in the arts, dance, and later entered the corporate world. Twenty years ago she returned to dancing, acting and teaching, and promoting culture among Massachusetts youth.
More recently, she is cultivating artistic expression in the Merrimack Valley through the nonprofit Greater Lawrence Fellowship of the Arts and its outreach and education programs, including the festival.
Her ultimate goal is to open a space in Lawrence for students, artists and art organizations to teach, exhibit and perform.
If you go:
What: Lawrence Festival of the Arts
When: Noon to 5 p.m., Saturday, June 24, rain date July 1.
Where: Outside, 78 Amesbury St., Lawrence
Admission: Free
Performers: Elevated Thought and Movement City, Buyile Toyvo Narwele, Otto De La Cruz, Loida Love Dominguez, Margaret Tenters, Aaron Tornberg, Alex Morales and Junior Javier, Ashley Esper, Laura Suárez, Melena, Merlyne, NECC Theater, Taylor Anderson, Luminada, Idalis Monserrate, Dariana Guerrero and Fritz Sylvester.
Visual Arts and Crafts: Ateneo Dominicano de Nueva Inglaterra, NAM Cut-Paper Designs, Kiki Arts, LEVH Arts, ZoLuna Creations, Danielle, Celia Createz, Liberation Art and Steve Bragg
Sponsors: Merrimack Valley Credit Union and Mass Cultural Council
