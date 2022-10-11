ANDOVER — This week, students from Greater Lawrence Technical School were visited by NASA employee Florence Gold.
Gold was there to talk to the students about their work in creating parts for the International Space Station.
The work was done as part of the HUNCH program — High Schools United with NASA to Create Hardware.
Gold said the HUNCH program was originally created for high school students to build parts for astronauts to train on, but the quality of the students' work was so high, they started having them develop flight hardware.
The GLTS students were working on creating knobs for lockers, which Gold added was by far the most complicated part on the lockers.
Gold said the process for building parts for NASA differs from similar work, mostly because of the high level of documentation required. There needs to be documentation detailing the entire history of each material used. Gold likened these to legal documents and said they are used to investigate in case something goes wrong.
Students also got to sign the lockers they had helped build during the visit.
Gold said the program was great both for the students and for NASA.
"Not many high school kids are making flight hardware for NASA," Gold said.
Gold said the experience working for NASA would serve them well, wether they choose a career in the private sector or end up working for the space program. Gold added that a number of former students who had gone through the program ended up working at NASA.
HUNCH works with 277 schools across 44 states.
