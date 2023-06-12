ANDOVER — In a Sunday ceremony, hundreds of students from the Greater Lawrence Technical School were presented with diplomas.
The keynote speaker was Elizabeth Bennett, an associate commissioner of college career and technical education at the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
White cords denoted class officers and gold stoles marked National Honor Society members.
The ceremony was first scheduled for Thursday but was delayed due to the weather. Graduation took place at the Louis E. Gleason Stadium at the school.
The salutatorian address was given by Jusni Diaz and the valedictorian address was given by Edgar Martinez.
