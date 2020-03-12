ANDOVER — Greater Lawrence Technical School will close next week due to the threat of coronavirus, and classes will begin three hours later than usual at 10:48 a.m. Friday.
In a press release, Superintendent John Lavoie said the school will close its facilities from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20 “out of an abundance of caution in an effort to reduce the risk of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) to the school community.”
There have been no positive or presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus in the school community.
In addition, all adult education and before- and after-school events, including athletic games and practices, have been canceled.
Students will continue their studies online next week.
While closed, the premises will be thoroughly disinfected and sanitized, according to school officials.