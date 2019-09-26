SALEM, N.H. — It was a “come on down” night to honor top people contributing to the community.
The Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual awards dinner Wednesday night at the Brookstone Event Center in Derry, honoring those making strong contributions in schools, businesses and as volunteers. More than 200 people attended.
The evening had a “Chamber is Right” theme, complete with games and prizes, based on the popular television game show “Price is Right.” Guests gathered to honor Salem school Superintendent Michael Delahanty as the recipient of the Chamber’s William A. Brown Businessperson of the Year Award.
“It was overwhelmingly humbling,” Delahanty said, about his nomination.
Delahanty has run the school district for 15 years. In his award nomination letter, School Board member Bernie Campbell called Delahanty “a ‘businessman’ in every sense of the word.”
Delahanty was also heralded for his commitment to education, humanitarian service and involvement in the welfare of the community, and high moral character.
He was also cited for his leadership running the town’s largest employer — the Salem School District — with its 690 employees and $70 million operating budget.
He thanked members of the Salem School Board, the Greater Salem Rotary, the educators he works with as well as his son and wife.
Also honored Wednesday night were Clare Macoul, Enterprise Bank branch relations manager, who received the Chamber’s 2019 Volunteer of the Year Award, and Robyn Sweeney-Glickel, honored with the 2019 Chairman’s Award. Sweeney-Glickel is president and owner of Barclay Personnel Systems.