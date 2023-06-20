HAVERHILL — The city has once again partnered with Greenbelt to preserve about 72 acres of mostly woodlands in the Crystal Lake area and stop any future development of houses.
Vanessa Johnson-Hall, director of the Land Conservation Division for Greenbelt, Essex County’s Land Trust, said the highest use of the 53.7-acre and 18.6-acre parcels would have been for residential housing as both parcels were developable.
She said the properties are in a desirable, rural neighborhood of Haverhill, with scenic views and access to public trails and that the inventory of available house lots is low, while the demand for housing in rural areas is high.
Johnson-Hall noted that Greenbelt recently closed on a 53.7-acre conservation restriction at 650 Crystal St. from the family of Kenneth Meserve and his sister Karen Cousteau. The land abuts Crystal Gorge Conservation Area and is across from the newly named Mayor James A. Rurak Conservation Area, also known as Rurak Point.
“This was a really exciting project as we (with the City of Haverhill) jointly acquired the land as a conservation restriction that permanently preserves the land, which remains privately owned by the Meserves, who are allowed to do limited timber harvesting on this woodland and wetland property with at least eight certified vernal pools,” she said. “We bought the development rights for the land, which are restricted forever.”
She said this kind of land restriction offers a blanket of protection against development, regardless of who the Meserves sell it to in the future.
“Greenbelt and the city will forever hold the conservation restriction so it can never be developed and will help protect the drinking water of Crystal Lake, as the area is a feeder zone for the lake,” she said. “And all the trees that won’t be cut down for development helps preserve that land and the water supply. And the land can be used for public recreation such as for hikes led by Greenbelt or the city.”
Greenbelt purchased the conservation restriction for $500,000, which was recorded with the Essex Registry of Deeds.
Johnson-Hall said the city had received a $250,000 drinking water supply program grant from the state which Greenbelt matched with $250,000.
“We received money from members and donors, including many in Haverhill, as well as from foundation grants and private foundations,” she said.
Johnson-Hall said Haverhill DPW Director Bob Ward is a firm believer that the least expensive and most effective way of keeping drinking water clean is to preserve the land around it.
“The city has been a phenomenal partner with Greenbelt to help accomplish the preservation of critical Haverhill watershed land,” she said.
Recently, the Healey-Driscoll administration announced $980,965 in grant awards for open space acquisitions to six Massachusetts nonprofit organizations to help land trusts protect land for future generations for natural resource conservation and passive outdoor recreation purposes.
The Conservation Partnership Grant Program provided Greenbelt with $162,500 to assist it purchasing an additional 18.6 acres of land, which also abuts the Crystal Gorge Conservation Area.
“Greenbelt is acquiring this land, which was also originally owned by the Meserve family,” she said. “The grant covers half the total purchase price of $325,000, which also includes donations, including from Haverhill residents. We will own the property while the city will hold a conservation restriction on the property.”
She said Greenbelt will be exploring ways to expand the Crystal Gorge trail system onto the new land we are purchasing,” she said.
“We’re thrilled to have completed these, as they’ve been priorities for conservation for green and the city for a long time, and I think the Meserve family is happy to know their land will be preserved forever,” she said.
Ward said the restriction on the 53.7 acre property and the purchase of the 18.6-acre property protects Crystal Lake, which is one of the city’s public drinking water supplies.
“The water at Crystal Lake is pumped across the city into Kenoza Lake,” he said. “We installed 16-inch diameter water pipe from Crystal Lake to Kenoza Lake in 2000 at a cost of about $4 million. We use Crystal Lake during the summer and early fall, which is the time when Millvale Reservoir usually doesn’t have enough water coming in to pump to Kenoza Lake.”
