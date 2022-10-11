LAWRENCE — With the building across the street crumbling, a half dozen golden shovels were ceremoniously dug into dirt to celebrate construction of the new $60 million Lawrence Police Department building Tuesday.
The need for a new police headquarters in the city has been discussed for at least 20 years.
A new 64,000-square-foot building will be constructed in a vacant lot across the from the current station at 90 Lowell St. The site is also adjacent to Lawrence Fire Department headquarters.
“Literally right here,” said Police Chief Roy Vasque from a podium set up at the construction site for Tuesday’s groundbreaking ceremony.
The project is expected to cost roughly $60 million with the state reimbursing Lawrence for $49 million and the city coming up with the rest.
Vasque offered his sincere thanks to those who gathered — everyone from rank and file, city councilors, state legislators, Mayor Brian DePena, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Gov. Charlie Baker.
Former Mayor Daniel Rivera was also repeatedly thanked for his diligence pushing the project forward. Vasque also thanked former City Councilor David Abdoo and former Lawrence police Capt. Scott McNamara, who were both involved with the planning for the new station. McNamara is now the chief of the police department in neighboring Methuen.
“I know this has not been easy to get done,” Vasque said.
DePena described the groundbreaking as a “great moment in the city.”
“Everything is possible when people work together,” he said.
The current police station building at 90 Lowell St. has deteriorating concrete, is overcrowded, has air quality issues and floods during even minor storms due to leaks.
Office trailers are lined up outside and the community division has to operate out of offices on Merrimack Street due to space issues.
The building lacks sufficient space for victims to meet with police officers to discuss and discreetly report crimes. There are no locker rooms, no gym and women have to venture to the third floor to use the restroom, Vasque said.
The new, four-story building will include a community meeting space for public use, able to accommodate 68 people.
Baker lauded the inclusion of the community room in the station plans, describing it as a “fabulous piece.”
Overall, the new building “will make a big difference in this community,” Baker said.
Other features of the new building include a full service lobby, combined dispatch and call center, modern offices, locker room facilities, mothers’ room and a communications tower.
The new building will also be energy efficient with an all electric heating, ventilation and air conditioning system with a high efficiency rate, no on-site combustion of fossil fuels in the building and roof-mounted photovoltaic panels to maximize on-site renewable energy.
“It will be the gem of the commonwealth,” Vasque said. “There’s still some more work to be done but I’m thrilled to put a shovel in the ground.”
City Council President Marc Laplante said he was “proud of the work the city has undertaken through the years.”
“We never gave up. We partnered with mayors, legislators, and governors every step of the way. When this new station is completed, it will enhance the tools to make our residents’ safety a local government priority,” he said.
Police are expected to move into the new station in the summer of 2025.
