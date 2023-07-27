METHUEN — Residents of Edgewood Retirement Community in North Andover were able to see the fruition of their donations as they toured the Merrimack River with Rocky Morrison and his Clean River Project team.
“We’re all concerned for the environment,” resident Hollis Young said. “This will continue to be a fabulous resource for the river.”
About 20 residents were able to learn from Morrison’s tour and explore the area.
“We’re all in favor with environmental changes,” Loanne Hamje said. “We want to do our share at Edgewood.”
Morrison told the group of how he grew up on the banks of the Merrimack River. In fact, the tour passed his childhood home and he explained how the trash piling up was creating a hazard for children playing, boaters and the environment.
Morrison founded the Clean River Project in 2005. His action started with a scavenger hunt, right outside his old childhood stomping ground. The goal was for all of Morrison’s boating friends to collect as much debris and trash as possible to receive prizes.
Now, Morrison and his Clean River Project crew collect debris – from cars and mattresses to bottles and needles – from the Merrimack River.
“A lot of people talk about it, but we do it,” Morrison said.
He showed the tour group the seven booms that his group placed in the river. Containment booms are set up in a V-shape with rubber skirts that funnel trash into their “mouth.”
When placed downstream at an angle, booms are able to consistently catch plastic and other debris in the river by acting like a barrier.
“It grabs everything,” Morrison said. “The current is going that way so it pushes the trash right in it.”
Morrison has a display at the Clean River Project’s Methuen address, 1022 Riverside Drive, of items the group collected in booms and from more hands-on boat and wading cleans. The display features hundreds of hypodermic needles, dozens of phones, bikes and driver’s licenses, among other items.
The Clean River Project is the only environmental group in the Northeast to pull an average of 100 tons of debris each season, according to Morrison.
He pointed out, however, the difference between his crew’s booms along the Methuen and Lawrence sections of the river and the booms in the Andover area.
“Basically, Andover’s throwing their money away,” Morrison said, pointing out how its booms are not catching any trash because there is no anchor in the middle. “Instead, it’s wide open. It goes in and it comes out.”
The part of the river that Clean River Project patrols is a “hot spot,” as Morrison called it, because of the destruction of multiple historic buildings along the water.
“Booms are very, very important,” Morrison said. “They take care of the environment.”
His tour showed where a roller coaster “as big as Canobie Lake” used to stand in the 1920s prior to hurricane damage in the 1930s, according to Morrison.
The Lawrence dance hall was close to where the Clean River Project is headquartered in Methuen but it burned down. An airport and a drive-in theater were even in the area, and now concrete walls still stand as a memorial of sorts.
“The water from all the streams and canals are flooding and it’s washing down into the river,” Morrison said. “Every time that it rains, all of the street drains are mixing up with the house drains so that’s why you see all of the horrible stuff in the water.”
