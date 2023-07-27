North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High near 90F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.