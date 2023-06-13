GROVELAND — Boy Scout Troop 87 of Groveland recently held a quadruple Eagle Scout Court of Honor at the Groveland Congregational Church to celebrate four Scouts earning their Eagle Scout Rank. It was the first Eagle Scout Court of Honor for Troop 87 since the COVID pandemic began, troop officials said.
The four Scouts who were honored are: Desmond Conway of Newburyport; Caden Berube of Haverhill; Adam Hannula of Groveland, and Zack Hannula of Groveland.
Zack and Caden earned their Eagle ranks recently (Zack - January 2023, Caden - May 2023), while Adam and Desmond earned their Eagle Rank in December, 2020. They didn't get to have an Eagle Court of Honor until recently because of COVID.
Special guests in attendance included executives from the Boy Scouts Northern Light District and Spirit of Adventure Council, Groveland Police Chief Jeffrey Gillen, Groveland Fire Chief Robert Valentine, members of American Legion Post 248, the chairman of the Northeast Region Jewish Committee on Scouting, and State Rep. Adrianne Ramos, D-North Andover.
Field of Honor closing ceremony rescheduled
NORTH ANDOVER — The closing ceremony for the Field of Honor on the Town Common has been postponed to June 24. For more information visit online at xclana.org.
Summit on Smart Manufacturing is Friday
HAVERHILL — Northern Essex Community College will host a free Summit on Smart Manufacturing Resiliency Friday, June 16, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Hartleb Technology Center, 100 Elliott St. This event is presented by the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce, Greater Haverhill Foundation and NECC.
This event is for small manufacturers but is also open to the public and is free to attend. HC Media will record the summit for future broadcast.
Haverhill is developing a new Advanced Manufacturing Business Park, a new Life Sciences/Food Tech Innovation Center, and is expanding its Ward Hill Business Park, already home to many manufacturers.
Hear from CEOs, leaders and practitioners in industry, academia, and government about industry needs for smart manufacturing and how to build safe, profitable, and sustainable factories of the future. Special focus will be on Gov. Maura Healey’s climate technology development plans.
There is no cost for admission, but please register online at tinyurl.com/mr26phk8.
Methuen raises pride flag at City Hall
METHUEN -- Mayor Perry will lead a Pride Flag Raising Ceremony on June 20 at City Hall to serve as a symbol to the city's commitment to fostering an environment of acceptance, equality and respect for all, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.
The event, in front of the Methuen City Hall from noon to 1 p.m., will include speeches by community leaders, local activists and representatives from LGBTQ+ organizations.
Happy Hearts Chorus salute to veterans
METHUEN — Police Chief Scott McNamara and Fire Chief Tim Sheehy will host a performance by the Methuen Senior Center's Happy Heart Chorus to honor and thank veterans on Thursday, June 15, at 1 p.m. at the Nevins Library.
