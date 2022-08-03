GROVELAND — Members of Boy Scout Troop 87 volunteered to help Clean River Project of Methuen remove trash and junk from the banks of the Merrimack River in Groveland.
They removed tires, construction debris, plastic refuse and even hypodermic needles, which they pointed out to Clean River staff trained in handling this form of hazardous waste.
Rocky Morrison, president of the nonprofit environmental cleanup organization, was awarded a $22,980 grant from the Essex County Community Foundation to undertake a two-week long cleanup of four miles of Groveland’s shoreline.
The project was launched on July 30 when members of the public were invited to assist. Members of Groveland’s Boy Scout Troop 87 assisted with the cleanup on Aug. 1 and removed discarded tires, pieces of wood such as 2x4s, some with protruding nails, mangled pieces of metal, tarps, plastic bottles, car parts, including a hubcap and a tire rim, fishing lures, nip bottles, plastic snack bags and other junk.
All of the refuse was loaded onto one of Clean River’s pontoon boats, piloted by Morrison. Also assisting were Morrison’s workers, Kevin Gingrass and Richard Roberts.
“This is a great way to give back to our town,” said Troop member Adam Hannula. “And it holds to our scout motto, ‘do a good turn daily.’”
Troop member William Hurd was thrilled to have found a Buick hubcap.
“I’d like to keep it as a souvenir,” he said.
On Tuesday, Aug. 2, Morrison and his crew were back in action and uncovered a plastic bag filled with construction debris that was buried in the mud along the riverbanks.
“We are also finding hundreds of plastic drinking straws, which we don’t usually see during cleanups in communities upriver such as the Lawrence, Methuen and Dracut areas,” Morrison said. “In those areas we find a lot of plastic cigarette lighters.”
Volunteers from Watts Water Technologies of North Andover assisted in the cleanup on Wednesday, Aug. 3, Morrison said.
Because of the tides, there is a one-week break between cleanup events.
The public is invited to assist again on Aug. 13, and businesses and other organizations are invited to help with the cleanup Aug. 15-19.
Anyone wishing to assist in removing trash from the banks of the Merrimack River in Groveland is asked to call 978-857-6680.
