GROVELAND — A Groveland man has been charged with three counts of possession of child pornography, Groveland Police Chief Jeffrey Gillen announced on Friday.
James M. Gallagher, 36, of Washington Street pleaded not guilty to all three felony charges during his arraignment on Aug. 1 in Haverhill District Court.
Judge Mary McCabe ordered him held on a $50,000 bond, or $5,000 cash bail, which Gillen said Gallagher posted.
Gillen said that due to additional potential charges that are pending, information about this particular case was not released until Friday, Aug. 25.
"This is a case that has been actively investigated over the last several weeks and is now coming to a conclusion," he said.
Gillen noted that in April, the Massachusetts State Police Cyber Crimes Unit received information that Gallagher had downloaded known child pornography files.
On July 31, Groveland Police obtained a search warrant and searched Gallagher’s home, where investigators impounded evidence supporting the charges.
Gallagher was arrested, processed at the Groveland Police headquarters and then arraigned in Haverhill.
Gillen said Gallagher is next due in court on Sept. 21 – via videoconference – for a pretrial hearing.
Gallagher is represented by defense lawyer David Grimaldi of Cambridge.
