GROVELAND — The Groveland Police Department announced it has earned accreditation from the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission for the first time and was recognized during a ceremony on June 21 in Marlborough.
Officer Edwin Fournier, the department’s accreditation manager, and the entire Groveland Police Department contributed to this accomplishment, Chief Jeffrey Gillen said.
“I am proud of our officers for their professionalism, excellence, and dedication to the safety of our community,” Gillen said. “We have been working toward accreditation for several years, to ensure we perform at the highest level. Our goal as a department is to go above and beyond for our community, and this recognition solidifies the commitment we have to our residents and for law enforcement.”
Gillen said accreditation is a self-initiated, lengthy, and comprehensive evaluation process. Participating departments complete an internal self-review and an external assessment by MPAC experts. The process is a voluntary evaluation by which police departments strive to meet and maintain the top standards of law enforcement. It is considered the best measure for a police department to compare itself against the established best practices around the country and region.
He said the accreditation program consists of 257 mandatory standards as well as 125 optional standards and in order to achieve accreditation status his department was required to meet all applicable mandatory standards as well as 60% of the optional standards.
These standards reflect critical areas of police management, operations, and technical support activities, Gillen said, adding that they cover areas such as Jurisdiction and Mutual Aid, Collection and Preservation of Evidence, Communications, Working Conditions, Crime Analysis, Community Involvement, Financial Management, Internal Affairs, Juvenile Operations, Patrol Administration, Public Information, Records, Training, Traffic, Drug Enforcement, and Victim/Witness Assistance.
Accreditation must be renewed every three years. The Groveland Police Department will be up for reaccreditation in 2026.
To learn more visit masspoliceaccred.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.