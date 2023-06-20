GROVELAND — Police Chief Jeffrey Gillen is asking residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity after his department received a report of pedestrians being struck by pellets fired from a moving car.
Gillen said that on Saturday, June 17, at approximately 8:19 p.m., Groveland officers responded to the area of Main Street and Elm Park for a report of someone allegedly shooting pellets at pedestrians.
He said that upon arrival, the officers spoke to the calling party who explained that, while out walking with his wife, he saw a red Honda Civic with four occupants drive past them and that a passenger of the vehicle, who was wearing a mask, hung out the window and pointed what appeared to be a pellet gun and began shooting at him and his wife.
The man told the responding officers that his jacket was struck with a projectile and that his wife’s umbrella was also struck.
There were no reported injuries, Gillen said.
Gillen is asking residents to report any suspicious activity or information about the suspects by calling the Groveland Police Department at 978 521-1212.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.