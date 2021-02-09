Groveland police warn of tax scams

GROVELAND — Tax season is underway and scammers are looking to profit from it.
A recent post on the Groveland Police Department's official website warned of several tax-filing scams, including scammers who steal information from those who file their taxes electronically and submit a refund using their information.
"Residents are encouraged to complete and file taxes as soon as possible to give potential scammers less time and opportunity to submit a refund using their information," according to the post..
Other popular tax season scams involve scammers calling up individuals claiming to be from the IRS, another government agency or a local police department.
"The scammer informs victims that they did not pay, or incorrectly filed their taxes and now owe money to the IRS, which must be paid promptly through a pre-loaded debit card or wire transfer," read the post. "If victims refuse to cooperate, they are then threatened with arrest, deportation or suspension of a business or driver’s license."
In another, more recent scam, phony "IRS agents" contact individuals claiming that a small fee is required to qualify for a stimulus check. According to the Groveland police, no government agency, including the IRS, requires anyone to pay a fee in order to receive a stimulus check.
Police say that if you receive a call from an IRS scammer, hang up and do not engage with the caller.
If you get a scam call and do not owe taxes, fill out the “IRS Impersonation scam” form online at treasury.gov, or call the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration at (800) 366-4484.
Forward any IRS related scam emails to phishing@irs.gov, without opening attachments or clicking on the links in the emails.
For any questions about a potential IRS scam, contact the Groveland Police Department at 978-521-1212.
Avoiding tax scams
The IRS does not leave urgent prerecorded voicemails
The IRS never requests personal or financial information by email, text or social media
The IRS never asks for payments using a pre-paid debit card, gift cards, money orders or wire transfers
The IRS will never ask for a credit card number over the phone