Gun Rights Group Plans To Rally Opponents Of Day Bill
One of the most vocal critics of a sweeping gun reform bill signaled Tuesday that it remains prepared to oppose the proposal if House Democrats bring it forward later this fall.
A day after House Speaker Ron Mariano announced he would postpone his chamber's deliberations on the wide-ranging legislation until autumn, the National Association for Gun Rights said it believes the Quincy Democrat should "kill the bill altogether."
NAGR previously suggested its members leave Massachusetts and said their firearms rights were at "serious risk," and the group's president, Dudley Brown, said Tuesday that recommendation still stands.
"Delaying the bill till the fall won't dampen the pressure, it just gives us more time to rally our members in opposition," Brown said in a press release. "Gun rights and freedom are under relentless assault in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Nothing about the Speaker's tactical retreat changes that."
Mariano had been pressing for House approval of the bill, which was filed on June 26 following nearly a year of work by top deputy Rep. Michael Day, before lawmakers break for vacations in August.
He decided to delay that timeline after hosting a series of private meetings with representatives to discuss the legislation and amid a procedural squabble with Senate Democrats, who have said they also aim to update the state's gun laws but want the Day legislation (HD 4420) to undergo review by the Public Safety Committee, not the Judiciary Committee that he co-chairs.
The bill ranges across several areas including where firearms can legally be carried, registering individual firearm components, and the state's "red flag" laws.
