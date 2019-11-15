BOSTON -- Some 79 firearms were seized and 32 people charged in "Operation Emerald Crush," a local, state and federal investigation targeting guns, drugs, weapons and illegal gang activities, authorities announced Friday morning.
Those charged are residents of Methuen, Lawrence, Haverhill, Lynn, and Salem, Mass. The majority are adults; two are listed as juveniles.
More than half of those arrested are Trinitario gang members.
U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling, flanked by Lawrence police Chief Roy Vasque and other law enforcement officials, revealed the arrests and details of the operation this morning in Boston.
The 79 firearms seized include handguns and assault weapons. They were "removed from the streets in the Greater Lawrence area," according to a statement released by the Department of Justice.
Officials said the arrests were made early Friday morning of those "alleged to have sold a large number of firearms and a variety of controlled substances including fentanyl, heroin and cocaine."
Eighteen of the 32 charged are Trinitario street gang members from Lawrence, officials said.
