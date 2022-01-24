LAWRENCE — Essex County Habitat for Humanity recently broke ground on its newest affordable homeownership project in Lawrence. The property will include two units: a three-bedroom and a four-bedroom, and will provide two families with the foundation for success and a better future.
Meegan O’Neil, executive director of Essex County Habitat for Humanity said the future success of a homeowner is due to the partnership Habitat creates between the families and elected officials, volunteers and donors who all work together to build the home.
“We haven’t been building in Lawrence the last couple years, but most of those 150 homes are in Lawrence,” Board Chair Richard Sumberg in reference to the number of houses Habitat has built since its founding in 1985.
The homes will take about 18 months to complete at which time two deserving families, selected by lottery, will take ownership and begin building their new futures.
Essex County Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit builder of affordable homes. To donate, volunteer, or learn more, visit EssexCountyHabitat.org.
Pentucket Kiwanis annual scholarship applications available
HAVERHILL — The Pentucket Kiwanis Club is accepting applications for its annual scholarship.
The intent is to award scholarships to three qualified applicants. Awards will be based on scholastic ability (B-C grade Average); character; activities and community service and financial need.
Eligible applicants are students who attend Haverhill High School, Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School, Pentucket Regional High School, Bradford Christian
Academy or a Haverhill resident who attends another school or is home schooled. Consideration shall be given only to accredited post-secondary schools approved by the
Scholarship Committee and accredited by the State Board of Education of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts or by corresponding agencies of other states.
Two of the three Pentucket Kiwanis scholarships are named for members who were/are actively involved in improving local education: the David Lowes
Scholarship and the Ann Mootrey Nelson Scholarship. Completed applications must be received by April 4. Send completed applications to: ScholarshipCommitteePK@Gmail.com. Applications received after the above date/time or delivered to the wrong address will not be considered for the award.
The applicants selected to receive the scholarships will be notified of the committee’s decision by May 9.
Order your fishing and hunting licenses online
HAVERHILL — MassWildlife has made it easier to order your fishing or hunting licenses online. They have a new and more user-friendly portal, which you can find at https://massfishhunt.mass.gov.
The site all license types and fees, where to fish and hunt, information about who needs a license as well as information about learning to fish and hunt.