METHUEN — The Loop will hold its annual Halloween celebration on Oct. 30 from 1 to 4 p.m.
The event will feature trick-or-treating with prizes awarded for best costumes. Children will have the opportunity to have their pictures taken with Halloween greats such as the Ghostbusters and Jack Skellington. Live music will be provided by Big Smile Entertainment.
Fundraiser for Layla Sine to be held Nov. 4
LAWRENCE — Diana Cortes and Jeffrey Sine will host a fundraiser for their one-year-old daughter Layla, who was diagnosed with Biliary Atresia and is in need of a liver transplant.
The event will be held on Nov. 4 from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Elk’s Lodge, 652 Andover St., Lawrence.
Tickets are $20 per person at https://tinyurl.com/ms735pjr and can also be purchased at the door.
Bradford Burial Ground walk is Oct. 29
HAVERHILL — The Buttonwoods Museum will hold its last outdoor walking tour of the season at the Bradford Burial Ground Saturday, Oct. 29, at 10:30 a.m.
Please register by email to info@buttonwoods.org or call 978-374-4626.
Next Generation Leaders networking event
NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a Next Generation Leaders fall networking event Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 4:30 to 6:30 p..m. at Smolak Farms, 315 S. Bradford St.
The event includes cider, donuts and more.
Cost is $15 for members and $25 for future members.
To register visit www.merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Casino Royale tickets available
HAVERHILL — The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill will hold its popular Casino Royale Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Haverhill Country Club.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and casino and dancing begin at 7:30 p.m.
This event will feature charitable gambling and other games, silent and live auctions, raffles, festive fare, cocktails, and music by DJ Tim Nutter of Spinner Music Productions and dancing. Special guest emcee is Joe Murry of 98.5 the Sports Hub.
Tickets are $125 for general admission, which includes heavy hors d' oeuvres and cocktails, initial gaming chips and one raffle ticket entry for "fabulous" prizes. High Roller VIP tickets are $175 and include two hours of open bar, extra playing chips, and extra entries into the raffle. For tickets, visit haverhillbgc.org/casino-night.
Sponsorships are available by contacting Melissa deFriesse at mdefriesse@haverhillbgc.org or 978-374-6171, ext. 102.
Business networking mixer planned
METHUEN — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a business networking mixer Tuesday, Nov. 1, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Methuen Village, 4 Gleason St.
The event includes appetizers and a cash bar, and business card drawings for door prizes. Please bring a raffle prize and canned food items or supermarket gift cards in support of the Merrimack Valley Food Bank's Thanksgiving food drive.
Cost is $10 for members and $20 for future members.
To register visit www.merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
