HAVERHILL — Winnekenni Castle will hold a Halloween masquerade ball Saturday, Oct. 19, from 7 to 11 p.m. featuring dance lessons by Northshore Swing Dance.
The event will feature live music, dancing, appetizers, cash bar, costume contest, prizes and other activities.
Dance lessons are at 7 p.m., followed by dancing at 8 p.m. Tickets are limited and are $20 each ($15 for senior citizens) and are available online at winnekenni.com.
Food security panel discussion
ANDOVER — Global experts on hunger and food security will join a panel discussion at Temple Emanuel, 7 Haggetts Pond Road, Andover, on Sunday, Oct. 27, at 9:30 a.m.
The event, titled “Do One Thing to Fight World Hunger,” features a moderated conversation with Dan Maxwell, a professor in the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University, and Fatema Z. Sumar, vice president of global programs at Oxfam America.
The public is invited. While the event is free, attendees are asked to bring granola bars or coffee donations for the Merrimack Valley Food Bank’s mobile pantry and Operation Nourish.
Maxwell, the Henry J. Leir Professor in Food Security at the Friedman School, has researched famine in the 21st century and politics that surround it. In addition to food security, his courses have covered topics including humanitarian action and policy.
Sumar oversees regional development and humanitarian response for Oxfam. She previously was worked with the U.S. Millennium Challenge Corporation, managing investments focused on international growth and poverty in Europe, Asia, the Pacific and Latin America. Prior to that, she worked for the U.S. government focusing on sustainable development and economic policy in emerging markets.
For more information visit templeemanuel.net or call 978-470-1356.
Flu clinic offered
HAVERHILL — A flu vaccine clinic presented by Walgreen’s Pharmacy will be held Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 10 a.m. at the Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St.
No appointment necessary. Participants are asked to bring medicare/insurance cards. For more information, contact Mary Connolly at 978-374-2390, ext. 3915.
Caring for haunted objects
LAWRENCE — Essex County Ghost Project will present a free talk titled "Caring for Haunted Objects" Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Lawrence Heritage State Park Visitor's Center, 1 Jackson St.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the talk begins at 7 p.m. Presenters will discuss proper methods of storing and caring for haunted objects and equipment that is used during paranormal investigations. There will also be an Electronic Voice Phenomenon (EVP) demonstration.
Free talk on Medicare fraud
HAVERHILL — A representative from the Massachusetts Senior Medical Patrol will be at the Council on Aging, 10 Welcome St. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 1 p.m. to discuss Medicare fraud.
Participants will be provided with tools to become a better educated and engaged health care consumer. Call 978-374-2390 to register for this program.