PLAISTOW — The Hampstead School Board has filed a lawsuit against School Administrative Unit 55, asking for the release of a report detailing an investigation into allegations of a hostile work environment created by the SAU 55 board, according to court documents.
SAU 55 is composed of the Hampstead and Timberlane school districts. Members of both school boards serve on the SAU 55 board.
The complaint was filed by lawyer Michael Eaton in Rockingham Superior Court on Feb. 18, the same day SAU 55's lawyer, Debra Weiss Ford, denied the board access to the document under the state's right-to-know law.
The report, which cost $28,600, investigated the allegations made in a resignation letter by former SAU 55 employee Thomas Geary, who served as the business operations coordinator.
While Geary is not mentioned in the lawsuit, Karen Yasenka, the vice chair of the Hampstead board, confirmed that his resignation letter sparked the investigation.
The lawsuit argues that the report, which investigated elected officials and was funded through taxpayer dollars, is a public document under New Hampshire's right-to-know law.
The Eagle-Tribune also filed a right-to-know request for a copy of the investigation as well as Geary's resignation letter, which was denied by SAU 55.
According to Yasenka, SAU 55 Chair Kim Farah commissioned the investigation without consulting board members.
A call to Farah was not returned by press time. Farah has said previously she does not comment to the media.
Calls to Yasenka and Timberlane board member Shawn O'Neil were also not returned by press time.
During a Dec. 4 meeting, Farah said that the investigation found no evidence of a hostile work environment, but she did not release the report or discuss its contents.
According to the lawsuit, Farah is the sole board member who has seen the report.
On Jan. 22, Yasenka wrote a letter to the SAU’s attorney Weiss Ford asking to see the complete report.
Yasenka said she did not receive a response to her letter from Weiss Ford, but did receive one from Farah who told Yasenka that she would go over the report with her in April.
On Feb. 14, the Hampstead School Board also asked the SAU to release the report. That request was also denied by Weiss Ford.
According to the lawsuit, Hampstead officials believe the report is being withheld to avoid any negative impact the findings might have on the upcoming elections in March.
In the lawsuit, the Hampstead board notes that the SAU 55 Superintendent Earl Metzler has made similar allegations about the SAU 55 creating a hostile work environment.
The complaint also references a November 2018 Hampstead School Board resolution disapproving of the behavior of certain SAU 55 board members, calling the conduct “abusive, harassing, and unprofessional.”
The lawsuit asks the court to schedule a hearing on the matter as soon as possible.